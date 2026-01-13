'You Have To Be Okay With Being Imperfect, Vulnerable'

'My life and career have changed in subtle but meaningful ways.'

Former Miss India Vartika Singh made her debut as Emraan Hashmi's second wife in Suparn S Verma's Haq.

She looks back at the experience it gave her and tells Subhash K Jha, "As a beauty queen, you're expected to be perfect all the time. As an actor, it's the opposite."

Haq is not only your debut but also an unusual way to start your career. How did the offer come your way?

Being Miss India, offers did come my way. But I was always very clear that I wanted to start with something content-driven and not just based on glamour.

When I read the script of Haq, I loved what it was trying to say and create.

I auditioned for the part without really expecting to get it, went through a couple of rounds, and eventually landed it.

It was one of those unbelievable moments in life, and I knew I wanted to begin my journey with something like this rather than ticking boxes just to start my career.

What was it like shooting for Haq?

It was a learning curve in the best way.

Working with Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi was enriching because they're so secure and generous as actors.

I was constantly observing, absorbing, and pushing myself.

They never made me feel like a newcomer on set.

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi and Vartika Singh in Haq.

How closely did Suparn Verma direct you?

Suparn was very closely involved in the process.

I'm grateful that he trusted me with Saira, which gave me the confidence to explore my character without fear. That balance helped me grow.

Did you work on your Urdu diction?

Yes. I wanted Saira to sound natural and truthful, not rehearsed. It helped that I come from Lucknow.

I grew up hearing people speak the way she does, so that familiarity stayed with me and made it easier to slip into her voice and build her more honestly.

IMAGE: Vartika Singh was crowned Femina Miss India Grand International in 2015. As Miss Universe India 2019 she represented India at the Miss Universe pageant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vartika Singh/Instagram

As a beauty pageant queen, did you find it hard to be taken seriously as an actor?

Yes, it does come with its own baggage.

People do tend to put you in a box early on.

Also, as a beauty queen, you're expected to be perfect all the time.

As an actor, it's the opposite.

You have to be okay with being imperfect, vulnerable, and ready for anything and everything.

I've never felt the need to fight that perception loudly though. I believe consistency and good work speak for themselves.

Haq gave me the space to be seen as an actor first, and that meant a lot to me.

After Haq, how has your life and career changed?

My life and career have changed in subtle but meaningful ways. It has given me perspective.

I feel more grounded, more patient, and definitely more mature and confident as an actor.

I understand myself better now: My process, strengths, and where I need to grow.

It's one of those experiences that quietly shapes you.

What can we expect from you this year?

You can expect me to be more focused.

I'm seeking work that excites and challenges me, even if it takes time.

I want to keep surprising myself and the audiences, and most importantly, stay honest to the kind of stories I want to tell.

