'Yes-Men Are Killing Salman Khan's Stardom'

'He needs to work with filmmakers who can tell him to stop interfering.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi.

Key Points Salman Khan exerted significant control over Maatrabhumi, leading to creative differences with Director Apoorva Lakhia.

Salman wanted significant re-shoots after editing, which Lakhia refused.

Reports of Himesh Reshammiya recording a Chinese song for Maatrabhumi, earlier titled Battle Of Galwan, are not correct.

"We've recorded a Chinese background musical piece composed by Himesh. No singing. This is used in the film every time the Chinese soldiers appear on screen," a source from the core team informs Subhash K Jha.

Getting Chinese actors to play Chinese soldiers was impossible. They had to hire American actors to play the Chinese. Almost all the casting decisions, and every other aspect of the film, was authorised by actor-producer Salman Khan.

Creative Conflicts on the Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva Lakhia (@lakhiaapoorva)

According to an insider from the Maatrabhumi project, the differences of opinion between Salman Khan and Director Apoorva Lakhia began from the beginning of shooting.

After the film's shooting was done, Salman. who sat on the editing , wanted a large chunk of the film to be re-shot. But Lakhia refused.

Some patchwork shooting was done last week. The shooting is now complete.

Industry Concerns Over Salman's Interference

A filmmaker, who chose to distance himself from Salman due to his interference. thinks the actor must stop directing the director for his career to survive.

"He thinks he understands how a film is made when he doesn't. Salman must let the director do his work. He needs to work with filmmakers who can tell him to stop interfering. The yes-men are killing his stardom."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff