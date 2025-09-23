Yes, Katrina Is Pregnant!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif has confirmed her pregnancy with a cute picture of husband Vicky Kaushal admiring her baby bump.

She captioned the post: 'On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina has been missing from the public eye for sometime now, with Vicky making solo appearances at events.

Her pregnancy buzz gained momentum when NDTV confirmed the news, announcing that the baby is expected in October-November.

Katrina, 42, and Vicky, 37, wed in December 2021, and are now ready for the 'best chapter' in their lives.

Here's extending our heartiest congratulations to them!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff