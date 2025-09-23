HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Yes, Katrina Is Pregnant!

Yes, Katrina Is Pregnant!

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 23, 2025 13:15 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif has confirmed her pregnancy with a cute picture of husband Vicky Kaushal admiring her baby bump.

She captioned the post: 'On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina has been missing from the public eye for sometime now, with Vicky making solo appearances at events.

Her pregnancy buzz gained momentum when NDTV confirmed the news, announcing that the baby is expected in October-November.

Katrina, 42, and Vicky, 37, wed in December 2021, and are now ready for the 'best chapter' in their lives.

Here's extending our heartiest congratulations to them!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Is Katrina Pregnant?
Is Katrina Pregnant?
Is Katrina Pregnant? Vicky Answers
Is Katrina Pregnant? Vicky Answers
Inside Katrina-Vicky's Cozy Home
Inside Katrina-Vicky's Cozy Home
IMAGES: Katrina weds Vicky
IMAGES: Katrina weds Vicky
Brijendra Kala's 10 Favourite Co-Stars
Brijendra Kala's 10 Favourite Co-Stars

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pav Bhaji: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Brijendra Kala's 10 Favourite Co-Stars

webstory image 3

10 Makeup Essentials For Teens

VIDEOS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins tree plantation drive in Shalimar Bagh2:34

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins tree plantation drive in...

Amit Shah participates in Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at ISKCON Temple1:19

Amit Shah participates in Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at ISKCON...

Nana Patekar gives aid to 117 families hit by Pak shelling in Rajouri4:33

Nana Patekar gives aid to 117 families hit by Pak...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV