Yash's Chivalrous Gift To Kiara Advani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kannada superstar Yash is known for his chivalrous nature.

Recently, he convinced the director of his under-production film, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups, to shift the rest of the shoot from Bengaluru to Mumbai for his co-star Kiara Advani's sake.

"When Yash came to know that his leading lady Kiara Advani was in the family way, he immediately spoke to Director Geetu Mohandas to shift the rest of the shooting to Kiara's hometown, Mumbai," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"Although this move entailed a substantial amount of financial adjustment, and although Kiara was willing to travel, Yash was adamant. He ensured the move to Mumbai happened as quickly as possible," the source adds.

IMAGE: Yash in Toxic.

Raveena Tandon, who worked with Yash in KGF: Chapter 2, is not surprised to hear about Yash's considerate behaviour towards Kiara.

"When Yash and I were working together in KGF 2, his method of working was mellow, unstressful, inclusive and very considerate," Raveena says.

"Yash is a thorough gentleman."