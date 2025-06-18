HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Yash's Chivalrous Gift To Kiara Advani

Yash's Chivalrous Gift To Kiara Advani

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 11:49 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kannada superstar Yash is known for his chivalrous nature.

Recently, he convinced the director of his under-production film, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups, to shift the rest of the shoot from Bengaluru to Mumbai for his co-star Kiara Advani's sake.

"When Yash came to know that his leading lady Kiara Advani was in the family way, he immediately spoke to Director Geetu Mohandas to shift the rest of the shooting to Kiara's hometown, Mumbai," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"Although this move entailed a substantial amount of financial adjustment, and although Kiara was willing to travel, Yash was adamant. He ensured the move to Mumbai happened as quickly as possible," the source adds.

 

IMAGE: Yash in Toxic.

Raveena Tandon, who worked with Yash in KGF: Chapter 2, is not surprised to hear about Yash's considerate behaviour towards Kiara.

"When Yash and I were working together in KGF 2, his method of working was mellow, unstressful, inclusive and very considerate," Raveena says.

"Yash is a thorough gentleman."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Yash Gets Toxic On His Birthday
Yash Gets Toxic On His Birthday
Top 10 Mithun Songs
Top 10 Mithun Songs
10 Happy Movies You Must Watch
10 Happy Movies You Must Watch
Are Spirits Troubling Kantara: Chapter 1?
Are Spirits Troubling Kantara: Chapter 1?
Like Hrithik's Look In War 2? VOTE!
Like Hrithik's Look In War 2? VOTE!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood's 10 Incredible Coaches

webstory image 2

Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates

webstory image 3

8 Facts: Vegan Food Builds Muscle Just Like Meat

VIDEOS

World leaders pose for G7 group photo in Canada2:23

World leaders pose for G7 group photo in Canada

DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru1:02

DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in...

PM Modi meets Canada's PM Mark Carney 1:07

PM Modi meets Canada's PM Mark Carney

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD