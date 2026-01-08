HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yash's Birthday Disappoints Fans

January 08, 2026

Yash will not meet fans on his 40th birthday today, January 8.

The actor took to Instagram to update fans, explaining that he is busy working on his upcoming film, Toxic, which releases on March 19, alongside Dhurandhar 2.

'I honestly am deeply aware of how you've been waiting to meet me over the last few years. Trust me, I've been longing to see you all just as much. I truly wanted to make it happen this year on my birthday, but I am fully immersed in finishing the film to make sure it's ready for you in theaters on March 19th, 2026. Because of this, I won't be able to meet you in person just yet,' Yash posted.

'Even though we couldn't make it happen now, I promise to make it up to you. We will meet in a much bigger way, very soon. In the meantime, I will be personally looking through all your wishes and cherishing every bit of the love you send,' he added.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also features a bevy of gorgeous actresses: Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

