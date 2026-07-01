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Yash's Toxic Teaser Introduces 5 Gorgeous Ladies

Source: ANI July 01, 2026 16:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has a new teaser called Ladies & Ladies.

Kiara Advani in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

IMAGE: Kiara Advani in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Key Points

  • The new teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, titled Ladies & Ladies, introduces the powerful looks of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
  • Each actress is hinted to play a significant role in the action thriller, though character details remain undisclosed.
  • Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in the lead and is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 26, 2026.
 

The makers of Yash's much-awaited next film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have unveiled a teaser, where it introduces all the ladies in the film.

Titled Ladies & Ladies, the one-minute-and-41-second video introduces Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in hot new avatars.

Unveiling Key Roles

Nayanthara in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

IMAGE: Nayanthara in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

While the makers have not revealed details about their characters, the teaser reveals that each will have an important role in the film's story.

A female voice-over reads out a warning: 'Kids... stay away. Parents... make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents... make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great-grandparents... at your own risk.'

Rukmini Vasanth in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Huma Qureshi in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Tara Sutaria in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Upshad previously released two teasers. The first teaser showcased a dark and violent world, while the second teaser surprised fans with Yash appearing in a beardless look.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

After being postponed several times, the film has released a new release date: August 26, 2026.

Everyone's clearly excited about this one.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: ANI

More News Coverage

Fairytale for Grown-UpsYashKiara AdvaniRukmini VasanthHuma Qureshi

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