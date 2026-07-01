Yash's Toxic Teaser Introduces 5 Gorgeous Ladies

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has a new teaser called Ladies & Ladies.
Key Points
- The new teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, titled Ladies & Ladies, introduces the powerful looks of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
- Each actress is hinted to play a significant role in the action thriller, though character details remain undisclosed.
- Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in the lead and is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 26, 2026.
The makers of Yash's much-awaited next film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have unveiled a teaser, where it introduces all the ladies in the film.
Titled Ladies & Ladies, the one-minute-and-41-second video introduces Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in hot new avatars.
Unveiling Key Roles
While the makers have not revealed details about their characters, the teaser reveals that each will have an important role in the film's story.
A female voice-over reads out a warning: 'Kids... stay away. Parents... make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents... make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great-grandparents... at your own risk.'
The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Upshad previously released two teasers. The first teaser showcased a dark and violent world, while the second teaser surprised fans with Yash appearing in a beardless look.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
After being postponed several times, the film has released a new release date: August 26, 2026.
Everyone's clearly excited about this one.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff