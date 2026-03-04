Yash's Toxic Is Postponed. This Is Why

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has been postponed to June 4, due to the escalating Middle East conflict.

IMAGE: Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups have announced a postponement of the film’s release, citing growing instability in the Middle East as a key factor behind the decision.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, the film was set to hit cinemas on March 19, alongside Dhurandhar 2. But now, it has been pushed to June 4.

The reason for Toxic's postponement

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geetu Mohandas/Instagram

Toxic, filmed in Kannada and English, was conceived with the aim of resonating with audiences at home and abroad. But the escalating conflict in the Middle East has created an unpredictable environment that the producers say could affect the film’s reach and impact.

The statement from the team noted that the decision was made 'in the interest of our partners and our audience,' and thanked fans for their patience and support.

'Yash enjoys massive popularity in the Middle East'

The shift in release comes against the backdrop of the intensifying war in the Middle East that erupted in February following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

The conflict -- triggered by coordinated air and missile attacks that included the killing of Iran’s supreme leader -- rapidly spread as Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israeli and allied positions across the region.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, 'Those asking about the reason for the postponement of Toxic movie -- it is the Iran-Israel war and the prevailing uncertainty in the Middle East that have prompted this decision. Yash enjoys massive popularity in the Middle East, and the current situation could have curtailed Toxic's business prospects in the region. A wise decision by producer Venkat ji and Yash.'

