Varun Dhawan In Yash Raj's First Horror Film

Yash Raj Films is entering the horror genre for the first time with an untitled Varun Dhawan starrer.

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan.

Key Points Yash Raj Films's first horror film will release on March 31, 2028, starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Abhay Pannu.

Abhay Pannu, known for the OTT series Rocket Boys, makes his theatrical feature directorial debut with this film.

The move into horror suggests YRF's strategy to produce budget-friendly films in a proven genre after recent commercial setbacks.

Yash Raj Films has set March 31, 2028 as the worldwide theatrical release date for its first-ever horror film, headlined by Varun Dhawan and directed by Abhay Pannu.

With this project, YRF formally enters theatrical horror, adding a new dimension to a filmography that has long spanned romance, action, drama, comedy and thrillers.

The film is being developed under the guidance of YRF Chairman Aditya Chopra, with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani as producer.

Acclaimed storyteller Abhay Pannu, best known for Rocket Boys, will direct the feature and has written its screenplay. The project marks Pannu's debut as a theatrical feature director.

Strategic Shift for YRF

IMAGE: Akshaye Widhani, Varun Dhawan, Abhay Pannu. Photograph: Kind courtesy @YRF/Instagram

Varun Dhawan will lead the film in his second collaboration with YRF.

The early 2020s marked YRF's steepest commercial decline, where a string of high-profile theatrical releases failed to draw audiences back to cinemas after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Major releases like Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), Samrat Prithviraj (2022), and Shamshera (2022) all underperformed severely against their budgets.

YRF broke out of this slump in January 2023 when Pathaan became a global blockbuster, grossing over ₹1,050 crore (Rs 10.50 billion) followed by another blockbuster Saiyaara.

Thereafter, YRF suffered two major setbacks -- War 2 and Alpha.

Entering the horror zone with the Varun Dhawan starrer indicates Yash Raj's keenness to play it safe by producing budget-friendly films in a tried-and-tested genre.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff