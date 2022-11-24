News
Yami Gautam Is Lost In Goa

Yami Gautam Is Lost In Goa

By Rediff Movies
November 24, 2022 18:25 IST
The on-going International Film Festival of India hosted a screening of Yami Gautam's latest film Lost among many other events.

Here's a quick recap of all the action in Goa.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Yami Gautam looks radiant at the premiere of her film, Lost. Inspired by true events, it tells a story of a crime reporter searching for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a theatre artiste.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Pankaj Kapur co-stars in the film.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

It has been directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of PINK fame.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

At another event at the festival, Anupam Kher discusses his new film, The Signature. 

Co-starring Mahima Chaudhry, it tells the story of a 'common man' and is directed by National Award-winning Director Gajendra Ahire.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI Goa/Instagram

Varun Sharma and his Fukrey and Roohi Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba discuss a subject that probably all aspiring actors and directors want a Masterclass on: How To Carve Your Niche.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI Goa/Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares some interesting anecdotes from his life and struggling days.

One of the highlights of his experiences was how he initially said no to Sacred Games as he did not know what 'OTT' was. Thankfully, Anurag Kashyap did not give up and convinced him until he said yes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI Goa/Instagram

R Balki, whose latest theatre release Chup: Revenge Of The Artist starts streaming on OTT this weekend, discussed the digital medium, reasoning that audiences will not pay more to go to theatres unless the makers 'create excitement' for them and push them in that direction.

