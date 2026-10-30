X-Men, Star Trek Actor Patrick Stewart Dies; Hollywood 'Heartbroken'

'We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And a tremendous friend and man. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.'

IMAGE: Patrick Stewart in Star Trek.

Key Points Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, William Shatner, Kevin Feige paid heartfelt tributes to Patrick Stewart following his death at 86.

Stewart's passing was due to Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

He was celebrated for his iconic roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.

Patrick Stewart, popularly known for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation and as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, died at the age of 86.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles following 'a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia', longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak announced.

'He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,' Bush Novak wrote.

'We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.'

A Storied Career and Lasting Legacy

IMAGE: Patrick Stewart with Halle Berry, Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen in X-Men.

In the late 1980s, Stewart had decades of classical theatre work in England under his belt but was unfamiliar in America when he was given command of the USS Enterprise.

Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, to Alfred and Gladys Stewart. His father worked as a semi-skilled labourer and was a veteran of World War II, among the last men evacuated from Dunkirk.

Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to drama.

'We first met as ambitious young actors half a century ago'

IMAGE: Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Tributes have been pouring in on social media.

Hugh Jackman mourned the passing of his X-Men co-star and friend, and posted, 'We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.'

Jackman and Stewart famously portrayed the fan-favourite characters of Wolverine and Professor Charles Xavier in multiple X-Men films, including 2000's X-Men, 2006's X-Men: The Last, 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2013's The Wolverine, and 2017's Logan.

In a previous interaction with Variety, Patrick Stewart had opened up about his bond with Hugh Jackman, saying, 'Hugh and I were so thrilled when the last thing we did for X-Men was Logan. It was the best X-Men experience we both had because we were the same characters but their world had been blown apart.'

Stewart was also seen in Marvel's 2022 sequel Multiverse of Madness and is now all set to reprise his character one last time in Avengers: Doomsday alongside his close friend Ian McKellen. One of the most beloved friendships in Hollywood, McKellen and Stewart portrayed the iconic pair of Magneto and Professor X.

In a moving tribute, McKellen remembered his late friend with much love and warmth: 'Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt.

'We first met as ambitious young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company half a century ago but we weren't in the same productions. My first strong memory was a few years later, meeting him in the street in central London when he told me about an offer to take over a leading part in Star Trek. 'But Patrick think of your stage career in the UK? Do you really want to risk -- getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?'.

'Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did for not just his devoted Trekkies but film and theatre audiences, who marvelled at his using international celebrity to star in a string of cinema successes (X-Men, of course) and in great classical plays by Shakespeare, Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Peter Shaffer, Pinter and Beckett at Stratford-upon-Avon, in London's West End and on Broadway.'

McKellen noted Avengers: Doomsday as Stewart's farewell performance.

'I remember his endless jokes, nurturing nature and colourful reading glasses'

IMAGE: Patrick Stewart with Wil Wheaton. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wil Wheaton/Instagram

Stewart's Next Generation co-star Wil Wheaton posted a photograph with the late actor, writing, 'Godspeed, Captain.'

Alex Kurtzman, who co-created Star Trek: Picard with Akira Goldsman, Michael Chabo, and Kirsten Beyer, wrote, 'I am heartbroken, and also deeply proud, to know that legacy lives on as of today. A legacy that also includes being fearless when it came to speaking out about the things he believed in.

'A legacy that includes the way he loved his wife and cared for his family. A legacy that was so beautifully evident in the way he'd snuggle up to any pitbull he saw, and the way these supposedly fearsome creatures simply snuggled back.

'He was magic. He was my colleague. He was my friend. He taught me what Star Trek was really about. And in the end, he was and always will be, my captain.'

William Shatner, who portrayed Captain James T Kirk alongside Patrick in Star Trek: Generations, took to X and wrote, 'What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor.

From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed.'

Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige, in a statement, shared, 'I'll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the first X-Men. After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe -- and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: Brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas.

'Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humour. It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him. His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed.'

Seth MacFarlane, who worked with Stewart in a number of projects like Family Guy, Ted, Blunt Talk, and American Dad!, wrote: 'Patrick was one of those icons who we somehow all took for granted would always be with us. I grew up as a fan, and was later gifted the privilege of becoming a colleague and friend, working with him for many years on American Dad!, Family Guy, and Ted.

'He was that rare actor who could take any bit of dialogue and elevate it, making a good writer sound great, and a great writer sound masterful. He was also as humble as they come.'

Dafne Keen, who featured alongside Stewart in Logan, penned a long note for the late actor: 'He was such a kind, genuine, funny, unique, caring and charming man. I remember his endless jokes, nurturing nature and colourful reading glasses.

'Every single day spent working by his side was an honour and a privilege I can't quite believe I had. He was a walking master of his craft, and of life. One of the greatest of our time, on stage and on screen.'

Russo Brothers, the directors of Stewart's last film Avengers: Doomsday, wrote, 'We've been lucky enough to work with some of our childhood heroes. And Sir Patrick Stewart will always be one of them. A legendary actor with an unmistakable presence, and an unmatched integrity.

'Thank you for entertaining all of us, sir. And for teaching us humanity, both on and off the screen. Sending our love to your family, friends, and fans around the world.'

Avengers: Doomsday will release on December 17 in India and December 18 in US.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff