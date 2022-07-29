News
Rediff.com  » Movies » WOW! Don't Disha, Tara Look Stunning?

WOW! Don't Disha, Tara Look Stunning?

By Rediff Movies
July 29, 2022 17:11 IST
Ek Villain Returns may have got bad reviews but its stars put their best fashion foot forward at the film's special screening in Mumbai.

Disha Patani looks stunning in a black corset top and jeans.

Has she really broken up with Tiger Shroff?

 

Tara Sutaria opts for black as well and looks gorgeous in her off-shoulder outfit.

 

The two lovely leading ladies.

 

While Arjun Kapoor was there at the screening, the film's other hero, John Abraham, could not make it.

 

Model-turned-Actress Karishma Sharma stars in the film too.

 

Vivaan Shah drops by.

 

As does Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Elena Roxana Maria Fernandes.

Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
More like this

