Airport fashion has become an important aspect for jet-setting stars.

While some still choose comfort over style, there are many who prefer the glamour.

Rediff.com's Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar clicked some stars at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, and we couldn't help but wonder: Would *you* wear this to the airport?

Poonam Pandey seems to have a fashion rule that she always follows.

But here's our question to her: Doesn't she feel cold during the flight? :)

Virat Kohli bares his heart as he twins with the missus, Anushka Sharma.

Govinda keeps it casual while the ladies -- wife Sunita and daughter Namrata -- pick a more formal look. And don't miss the boots!

Sidharth Malhotra looks comfortable and yet stylish in black.

Meenakshi Dixit, who is mostly seen in Telugu and Tamil films, picks the traditional white attire.

Hope she's got a shawl handy to cover up any food stains from the flight!

