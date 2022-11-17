News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Would You Wear THIS To The Airport?

Would You Wear THIS To The Airport?

By Rediff Movies
November 17, 2022 15:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Airport fashion has become an important aspect for jet-setting stars.

While some still choose comfort over style, there are many who prefer the glamour.

Rediff.com's Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar clicked some stars at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, and we couldn't help but wonder: Would *you* wear this to the airport?

Whose style has got your vote? Scroll down and let us know!

Poonam Pandey seems to have a fashion rule that she always follows.

But here's our question to her: Doesn't she feel cold during the flight? :)

 

Virat Kohli bares his heart as he twins with the missus, Anushka Sharma.

 

Govinda keeps it casual while the ladies -- wife Sunita and daughter Namrata -- pick a more formal look. And don't miss the boots!

 

Sidharth Malhotra looks comfortable and yet stylish in black.

 

Meenakshi Dixit, who is mostly seen in Telugu and Tamil films, picks the traditional white attire.

Hope she's got a shawl handy to cover up any food stains from the flight!

 

Which airport style do you approve of? VOTE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
18 Films That Made Us Cry
18 Films That Made Us Cry
Aaradhya Is 11, Mom, Grandpa Get Mushy
Aaradhya Is 11, Mom, Grandpa Get Mushy
What Next For Jacqueline Fernandez?
What Next For Jacqueline Fernandez?
Govt denies pressuring Covaxin makers for early launch
Govt denies pressuring Covaxin makers for early launch
Don't approve of Rahul's remarks on Savarkar: Uddhav
Don't approve of Rahul's remarks on Savarkar: Uddhav
Will Chahal play crucial role in bowling attack?
Will Chahal play crucial role in bowling attack?
iPhone's price markup remains way below inflation rate
iPhone's price markup remains way below inflation rate

More like this

Ananya Leaves Her Heart In New York

Ananya Leaves Her Heart In New York

Rakul, Janhvi, Sidharth At Awards Night

Rakul, Janhvi, Sidharth At Awards Night

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances