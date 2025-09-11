HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'World Has Not Seen This Gandhi Before'

'World Has Not Seen This Gandhi Before'

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 11, 2025 13:19 IST

x

'I can't wait to show the series in India.'

IMAGE: The Gandhi poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

Pratik Gandhi is elated by the global response his latest project is getting.

Gandhi, directed by Hansal Mehta, is the first Indian series to get premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it got a fabulous response.

"We screened only the first two episodes at TIFF and got a standing ovation," Pratik tells Subhash K Jha. "That was extremely overwhelming."

The Gandhi series was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival to a standing ovation.

It's a lifetime experience for me!

My heart is full of gratitude and satisfaction.

It's the biggest project of my career till now.

Lots of firsts attached to this one.

My wife Bhamini and I are working on screen together for the first time. That's a long awaited dream come true for us.

 

IMAGE: Director Hansal Mehta, Director Of Photography Pratham Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, A R Rahman and Producer Sameer Nair in Toronto. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

It is also the first series to be shown at the TIFF. Usually, they screen feature films.

It is the first ever series on Gandhi made in India and by Indians.

I am sure the world has not seen this Gandhi before. It's about 'Mohan' whom we don't know much about.

We screened only the first two episodes at TIFF and got a standing ovation. That was extremely overwhelming.

I am happy the world will explore Bhamini's talent through her impactful and compelling performance as Kasturba.

I can't wait to show the series to my audience in India.

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi and Bhamini Oza give interviews at TIFF along with Hansal Mehta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

Do you see this as your international launch?

Yes, I would like to believe so.

Going by the response we have got in Toronto, I can see the impact of the series spreading.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gandhi Starts With A Kiss In Toronto
Gandhi Starts With A Kiss In Toronto
'We Need Thousands Of Gandhis Now'
'We Need Thousands Of Gandhis Now'
The actor who stunned India
The actor who stunned India
Gandhi knew the importance of soft power: Doval
Gandhi knew the importance of soft power: Doval
Cinema Loved Gandhi
Cinema Loved Gandhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Crispy Okra: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

webstory image 3

8 Healthy Quinoa Recipes

VIDEOS

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!1:34

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!

PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam1:18

PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Watch: PM Modi's grand roadshow in Varanasi3:05

Watch: PM Modi's grand roadshow in Varanasi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV