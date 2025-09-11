'I can't wait to show the series in India.'

IMAGE: The Gandhi poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

Pratik Gandhi is elated by the global response his latest project is getting.

Gandhi, directed by Hansal Mehta, is the first Indian series to get premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it got a fabulous response.

"We screened only the first two episodes at TIFF and got a standing ovation," Pratik tells Subhash K Jha. "That was extremely overwhelming."

It's a lifetime experience for me!

My heart is full of gratitude and satisfaction.

It's the biggest project of my career till now.

Lots of firsts attached to this one.

My wife Bhamini and I are working on screen together for the first time. That's a long awaited dream come true for us.

IMAGE: Director Hansal Mehta, Director Of Photography Pratham Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, A R Rahman and Producer Sameer Nair in Toronto. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

It is also the first series to be shown at the TIFF. Usually, they screen feature films.

It is the first ever series on Gandhi made in India and by Indians.

I am sure the world has not seen this Gandhi before. It's about 'Mohan' whom we don't know much about.

I am happy the world will explore Bhamini's talent through her impactful and compelling performance as Kasturba.

I can't wait to show the series to my audience in India.

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi and Bhamini Oza give interviews at TIFF along with Hansal Mehta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

Do you see this as your international launch?

Yes, I would like to believe so.

Going by the response we have got in Toronto, I can see the impact of the series spreading.

