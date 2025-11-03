HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'World Champions. Well Done Ladies'

November 03, 2025 09:28 IST

'So much pride you have brought for us all.'

IMAGE: Team India. Photograph: Kind courtesy : BCCI Women/X

Amitabh Bachchan could not hold back his excitement after India's women's cricket team created history by winning their first ever ICC Women's World Cup.

He joined millions of Indians in celebrating the team's glorious win against South Africa in a thrilling final on Sunday.

'T 5552 - jiit gye!!! India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!!' the Big B tweeted.

 

Other film folk also applauded the women in blue, with the line, 'Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Ke' trending on social media.

Ajay Devgn wrote on X, 'A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!'

Abhishek Bachchan joined in the celebration and shared, 'COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies.'

Anil Kapoor posted, 'From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!'

Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt note along with a video: 'Hamaarii coriyaaN, choroN se k'aum hai kyaa? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India's pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country's consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India .... @ImHarmanpreet'

Mammootty wrote, 'Congratulations to our incredible Women's #TeamIndia! You've made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it's a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions.'

Anupam Kher shared his excitement: 'Jiit.....jiit.... jiit... Bharat kii jiit!! Bharat Maataa kii Jai! Vande Mataram!'

Javed Akhtar posted, 'Congratulations and thank you our cricket team. Girls you have made all of us proud beyond words.'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

