Will Sonu Nigam's Medical Condition Affect His Singing?

Sonu Nigam battles a strained nerve and persistent pain, expressing concerns about upcoming performances.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

Key Points Sonu Nigam is currently undergoing MRI and CT scans, medication and physiotherapy.

The health issue has affected the singer's morale and confidence, especially with performances scheduled in coming weeks.

Despite the physical discomfort, Sonu remains hopeful for recovery, taking muscle relaxants to ease tension affecting his vocal cords.

Sonu Nigam made a shocking reveal on Instagram about a medical condition that he is currently battling. The singer said he has been suffering from a strained nerve, causing persistent pain, for more than a week.

He disclosed that he is undergoing extensive medical evaluation, including MRI and CT scans, while following a treatment plan that includes medication and physiotherapy.

'My nerve is strained and I am suffering for more than a week now,' Sonu Nigam said in a video on Instagram.

Doctors have advised a battery of tests to determine the extent of the problem.

'I am doing MRI, CT scan. I am taking medicines and doing physiotherapy,' the singer said.

The health issue has come at a crucial time in the singer's schedule, as performances are lined up in coming weeks. Admitting that the physical discomfort has affected his morale, the singer added, 'I am going to perform after one month and my confidence is already low.'

Resilience Amidst Challenges

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his recovery, Sonu remains hopeful and focused on regaining his strength before returning to the stage.

'I am taking muscle relaxants to help ease tension affecting my vocal cords, Sonu said.

Expressing faith in a positive outcome, he said, 'Let God give me strength on stage to sing.'

In February 2025, Sonu demonstrated remarkable commitment to his craft when he performed at Rashtrapati Bhavan despite suffering from a severe back spasm. He reportedly endured excruciating pain a day before the event but chose to honour his commitment.

The performance took place during the Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas celebrations at the newly inaugurated open air theatre.

President Droupadi Murmu presented Sonu with idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra as a gesture of her appreciation.

Listen to Sonu Nigam's health update here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff