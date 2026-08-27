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Will She Be Bollywood's Next Star?

By NAMRATA THAKKER August 27, 2026 13:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Aarushi Bajaj is all set to star in her first Hindi film, Don't Be Shy, produced by Alia Bhatt.

Key Points

  • Aarushi, 25, hails from Pune, and has been working in the entertainment industry since 2022.
  • In 2023, she landed her big break in the Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya, replacing Virti Vaghani as Arundhati Sareen in Season 3 of the Disney+ Hotstar series.

Aarushi Bajaj is one of the leads in Alia Bhatt's upcoming production, Don't Be Shy, a rom-com premiering on Prime Video on September 25.

Will this gorgeous gal become Bollywood's next big find?

Before she wins us over with her fresh, youthful vibe, Namrata Thakker finds out everything you need to know about her.

Aarushi Bajaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarushi Bajaj/Instagram

Aarushi, 25, hails from Pune, and has been working in the entertainment industry since 2022.

Aarushi Bajaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarushi Bajaj/Instagram

After completing her International Baccalaureate diploma programme, Aarushi studied acting and filmmaking while pursuing her undergraduate degree in liberal arts from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Aarushi Bajaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarushi Bajaj/Instagram

Her father Mahesh Bajaj works as a chief marketing officer; her mother Kiran Bajaj is a homemaker. Aarushi has a younger sister, Esha.

Aarushi Bajaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarushi Bajaj/Instagram

Excited to explore Romania!

Before stepping into the world of acting, Aarushi made sure to hone her skills by learning the craft in depth at various theatre institutes.

Aarushi Bajaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarushi Bajaj/Instagram

Here's Ms Bajaj receiving her certificate after studying Lee Strasberg's Method Acting.

Aarushi Bajaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarushi Bajaj/Instagram

At the Adishakti Theatre in Auroville, for another acting workshop.

Aarushi Bajaj

Aarushi took the plunge in 2022, beginning her career as a model with ads for Nescafé, Google, Close-Up, Metaverse.

Aarushi Bajaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarushi Bajaj/Instagram

In 2023, she landed her big break in the Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya, replacing Virti Vaghani as Arundhati Sareen in Season 3 of the Disney+ Hotstar series.

Aarushi Bajaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarushi Bajaj/Instagram

Shooting an ad for Dell.

Last year, Aarushi was also in the Netflix movie Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangda Singh and Revathy.

Poster of Don't Be Shy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Given Aarushi's passion for acting, we can't wait to see what she has in store for us.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Aarushi BajajAlia BhattNext StarPuneArundhati Sareen

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