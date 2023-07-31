Will Rocky Aur Rani Enter 100 Crore Club?

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

After weeks of Hollywood ruling the roost with first Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One doing superhit business and then Oppenheimer and Barbie joining the party as well, it's now back to Bollywood for the audiences, what with Karan Johar's first film in seven years ensuring audience footfalls in theatres.

Ever since the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha a month ago, there was pretty much a drought like situation for those who like their regular dose of Hindi cinema.

While there were hardly any new Bollywood movies coming in, it was primarily Hollywood that ensured that exhibitors and distributors weee engaged and everyone in the supply chain made money.

While that happened indeed, now Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has arrived which has resulted in a weekend of Rs 45 crores (Rs 450 million)*.

The start of the film was Rs 11.10 crores (Rs 110 million) and ever since then very good growth has been evidenced on Saturday as well as Sunday.

One just hopes that the collections stay stable on Monday and Tuesday especially and the drop is at maximum in 30% to 40% range.

That would be key for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer to enter the 100 Crore Club.

IMAGE: Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is having its very good run continue into the second week as well, what with Rs 18 crores (Rs 180 million)* more added to its total between Friday and Sunday.

Especially at the premium multiplex screens and IMAX properties, the film is seeing huge numbers coming in, as evident in the advance booking which ensures that there were several houseful shows.

With 90 crores* in its kitty so far, the film will enter the 100 Crore Club this weekend.

IMAGE: Simu Liu as Ken, Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie

As for Barbie, it would be aiming at Rs 45 crores finish for itself. The film is enjoying its own little sweet run with around Rs 8 crores (Rs 80 million) been added to its first week total.

The film crossed the Rs 3 crores (Rs 30 million) mark on Saturday and Sunday, which is a very good sign.

Currently standing at Rs 34 crores (Rs 340 million)*, the film has already done much bigger business than what one would have expected from it in the first place.

With bonus numbers already coming in, the film will continue to see audiences trickle in till the release of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 on August 11.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources