Will Ramayana Cross Rs 1,000 Cr?

Ramayana delivered an extraordinary second weekend at the box office, with its Hindi version nearing Rs 600 crore and the global collection across all languages surpassing Rs 720 crore.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana Part One.

Key Points Ramayana's Hindi version has amassed an estimated Rs 570 crore (Rs 5.7 billion) in 11 days, demonstrating strong audience reception.

The film's total collection across all languages has reached Rs 720 crore (Rs 7.2 billion), driven by robust performance in its second weekend.

The film benefited from an extended holiday season, contributing to its impressive box office numbers.

It was an extraordinary second weekend for Ramayana Part One as the film went on to scale further heights.

If the first weekend was a settling down phase for the Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash-starrer due to the pre-Diwali period, there were record numbers scored in days to follow.

From Monday to Thursday, it was bountiful for the film. But it's the second weekend where the real story emerges. The Nitesh Tiwari film not just managed to hold well on Friday but also scored huge half centuries on Saturday and Sunday.

Hindi Version's Stellar Performance

In the Hindi version, Ramayana scored Rs 425 crore (Rs 4.25 billion) in the (extended) first week. Post that, it brought in Rs 36 crore (Rs 360 million) on Friday, and Rs 52 crore (Rs 520 million) on Saturday and Rs 57 crore* (Rs 570 million) on Sunday.

That goes to show the kind of superb footfalls the film has been enjoying with every passing day. The Diwali holidays, of course, have also helped the film's box office run.

Regular working days will begin only from Monday through India. Since the film has been in theatres for 11 days now, Rs 570 crore* (Rs 5.7 billion) has already come in, and this is just the Hindi version.

South Indian Market Contribution

The South versions have been doing well too, Though expectations were high for the Telugu version, it has been just about okay. The Kannada version is doing well, thanks to Yash's stardom there, but one expected the numbers to be much higher.

The Tamil version is performing on expected lines but surprisingly, it's the Malayalam version that has taken off well. It is perhaps due to the Jatayu factor. In all, Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) have been crossed in the south versions. This means, the film has collected Rs 720 crore (Rs 7.2 billion) across all languages.

Now, the question is, will Ramayana cross Rs 1,000 crore (Ts 10 billion)? If not just in the Hindi version, it will definitely reach that across all languages.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff