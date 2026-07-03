Will Nagraj Manjule Recreate Sairat Magic With Khashaba?

The Khashaba teaser leaves behind the feeling that Marathi cinema is gearing up for something monumental, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Khashaba marks Nagraj Manjule's return to Marathi cinema as a director, after Sairat.

The film depicts the journey of Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, independent India's first individual Olympic medallist.

Khashaba Jadhav won a bronze medal at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki.

The last time Nagraj Manjule kept the faces of his protagonists under wraps, it sparked a Maharashtra-wide frenzy around the debut pair of Sairat.

The same strategy appears to be at play once again with Khashaba, which marks Manjule's directorial return to Marathi cinema after 11 years.

The teaser opens with intriguing visuals of a young man in a village going about his daily farming chores. The camera lingers on his ripped physique as he skillfully twirls a rope, tills the fields, draws water from a well, bathes a buffalo... And in the next quick cut, the focus shifts to his wrestling bouts.

K D Jadhav: The Sports Hero

In the marketing snippet for Khashaba released two years ago, Manjule had described the protagonist as 'Aaplya matitla manoos (a man of our soil).' The story is based on Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, who is introduced in the teaser as 'India's first ever individual Olympic medal winner!'

Jadhav won a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. It sure sounds like an inspirational story about the nation's forgotten sports hero, similar to Murlikant Petkar's life saga that Kabir Khan depicted in Chandu Champion.

Instead of revealing the actor who plays the champion wrestler in the first teaser, it feels like Manjule wants the audience to first meet K D Jadhav, the legend before meeting the performer playing him. The visuals are elevated by Ajay-Atul's unmistakable score that unfolds in a similar slow-building manner as the iconic first glimpse from Sairat.

In an age where surprises are spoiled by the makers themselves (want to replay that Alpha trailer?), the idea to not reveal the lead actor feels not just refreshing but also audacious. The teaser doesn't reveal too much, and maybe that's why it works. It succeeds in doing exactly what a teaser should do. It makes us curious.

Khashaba Promises Spectacle

Perhaps the biggest surprise surrounding Khashaba is its ensemble. Manjule generally opts for newcomers or relatively lesser-known faces, but this time he appears to be embracing a star-studded supporting cast.

While the central role is kept hidden, the teaser introduces an impressive lineup of seasoned actors: Mahesh Manjrekar, Jitendra Joshi, Chhaya Kadam, Om Bhutkar, Vaibhav Mangle, Sandeep Kulkarni, Girish Kulkarni, real-life wrestler Sangram Singh, Manjule's producer-wife Gargee Kulkarni as well as Manjule himself.

Manjule's long-time collaborator Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti is missing from the slate as Harshvardhan Waghdhare steps in as the cinematographer. But the earthy visuals and period detailing instantly draw you to the rural Maharashtra setting that his films are known for.

Khashaba also continues what seems to be a growing fascination in Manjule's storytelling. After Jhund, which drew inspiration from the life of Vijay Barse, and more recently Matka King, which was loosely inspired by real events and personalities, he seems to be drawn towards stories associated to real-life characters.

The film does appear to be a textbook sports biopic on the surface, but knowing Manjule, we can expect a far richer socially-conscious narrative that his films have come to known for. He has always shown a penchant for exploring heavier themes such as caste oppression (Fandry), caste and gender politics (Sairat), poverty and identity (Jhund).

It would be interesting where Khashaba lands in his evolving filmography.

Khashaba Set to Begin 2027 on Strong Note

The release date is another interesting choice. Over the years, January 1 has become an elite slot for Marathi cinema. Films like Natrang, Dhurala, Natsamrat and more recently, Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam proved that starting the year with a strong Marathi release can drive enthusiastic response from the audience.

Slated for early next year, the release date for Khashaba is still far, but it leaves behind the feeling that Marathi cinema is gearing up for something monumental.

If Manjule delivers on that promise, Marathi cinema could be set for another remarkable year..

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff