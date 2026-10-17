Will Kartik Kick Like Bruce Lee, Punch Like Stallone?

Sandeep Modi's script afford Kartik Aaryan never-before action opportunities wherein he would be doing a mix of Bruce Lee and Sylvester Stallone.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan is set to display a never-before-seen, intense commercial action avatar in Director Sandeep Modi's upcoming high-concept action thriller.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film serves as a complete re-imagining of their collaboration after their previously planned patriotic period action drama was shelved due to life-rights issues.

Key Points Kartik Aaryan is set to star in a high-concept action thriller directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by Dharma Productions.

The film is being developed as a romantic action-suspense thriller featuring heavy VFX and a gritty new action avatar for Kartik.

Pre-production is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2026, with filming expected to begin in early 2027.

Alia Bhatt is reportedly being considered for the female lead, although the casting and title remain unconfirmed.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan's Action Avatar

The project is being developed as a massive, world-class romantic action-suspense thriller featuring heavy VFX.

It aims to present Kartik in a distinctly different, gritty action role paired with an intense romance angle.

Sandeep Modi's script afford Kartik never-before action opportunities wherein he would be doing a mix of Bruce Lee and Sylvester Stallone.

Film To Go On Floors In 2027

With pre-production scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2026.

The film is officially slated to go on floors in early 2027.

This marks Kartik's third film with Dharma Productions, following the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the fantasy comedy Naagzilla.

It will also be Sandeep Modi's first theatrical Hindi directorial venture.

Is Alia Bhatt The Female Lead?

While the official title and female lead remain strictly under wraps, industry buzz suggests strong casting discussions are underway.

Alia Bhatt is likely to be cast with Kartik for the first time.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff