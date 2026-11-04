Will Johnny Depp Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?

Johnny Depp has hinted at a potential return to his beloved role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, driven by a desire to conclude the franchise on a high note.

IMAGE: Johnny Depp at the New York screening of his new film Ebenezer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johnny Depp/Instagram

Key Points Johnny Depp has expressed openness to returning as Captain Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

He stated he would work with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer 'tomorrow for anything' due to their deep friendship and trust.

Bruckheimer confirmed in 2025 that discussions with Depp about a new Pirates film were ongoing.

Johnny Depp has opened up about his possible return as Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Speaking during the Ebenezer press tour, Depp teased that he would put on the pirate costume one more time, adding that he would never turn down a request from friend and franchise Producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Depp's Conditions for Return

'If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the Pirates franchise... the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note. I will go to work with Jerry Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn't matter... if it is Jerry, I trust him. We have a deep friendship, Depp said, as quoted by Variety.

Producer's Perspective

Bruckheimer confirmed last year that he had spoken to Depp about a new Pirates film.

'If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know... We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're close,' he said at the time, as per Variety.

Speaking to Deadline at D23, Bruckheimer shared, 'We're talking with Johnny, we're working on a screenplay, and hopefully, we can get this done.'

Captain Jack Sparrow's Legacy

Depp first portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in the 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, directed by Gore Verbinski. He starred alongside Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.

He returned for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' in 2006 and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' in 2007.

Depp subsequently appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff