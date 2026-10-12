Will Jatin Pratap Singh Enter Bigg Boss 20 As A Wild Card?

Delhi-based travel influencer Jatin Pratap Singh posted a cryptic picture with a caption hinting that he may be a potential wild card contestant for Bigg Boss 20.

IMAGE: Travel influencer Jatin Pratap Singh posted this picture with the caption 'Tathastu'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jatin Pratap Singh/Instagram

Key Points Jatin Pratap Singh has hinted that he may be a wild card on Bigg Boss 20.

Jatin is a Delhi-based digital creator and travel influencer, who identifies himself as a 'global voyager' on Instagram.

Jatin has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Salman Khan introduced two wild card contestants -- Anupamaa actor Manish Goel and social media influencer Nakul Dhull -- on the recent Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20.

On Sunday, travel influencer Jatin Pratap Singh posted a picture on Instagram with a note saying 'wild card' suggesting that he might be entering the show as a third wild card.

Jatin captioned the picture: 'Tathastu' with the hashtags #JatinPratapSingh #Wildcard? #UnpredictablyIconic #Antidisestablishmentarianism.

Coincidentally, the theme for Bigg Boss 20 is Tathastu with an emphasis on the word 'tu' meaning two.

Who is Jatin Pratap Singh?

Jatin Pratap Singh is a Delhi-based digital creator and travel influencer, who identifies himself as a 'global voyager' on Instagram.

He regularly posts travel and fashion related content on his social media along with brand collaborations.

Jatin has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. His YouTube channel Jatin Pratap Singh Vlogs has over 1 lakh subscribers.

Has Jatin Pratap Singh Confirmed Bigg Boss 20?

Neither Jatin nor the makers of Bigg Boss 20 have issued a confirmation if Jatin is entering the show yet.

But Jatin has shared multiple screenshots hinting that he may be considered as a potential wild card for the ongoing reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Has Wild Card Nakul Dhull Been Evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

Rumours are rife that wild card Nakul Dhull, who entered the show over the weekend, has been evicted from the show after a physical altercation with Gullu.

Will Jatin replace Nakul Dhull as a wild card?

Currently, Scout OP, Arishfa, Love Gill and Yung DSA are among the top influencers and content creators on the show, alongside Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Gullu, Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqueer.

In the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend ka Vaar, Salman informed that boxer Mary Kom is safe from elimination this week but Aman Gandhi isn't, as he received the least number of votes.

So far, contestants Rohed Khan, Isha Rikki, and Rhiti Tiwari have been evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss 20 is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.