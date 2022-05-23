News
Will Heeramandi Rescue Netflix India?

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 23, 2022 09:24 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Netflix India, who are scrambling to catch up with Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video in the subscribers race, are going all out with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi.

Netflix's Indian arm has not had a huge success since Sacred Games and has pinned its hopes on Bhansali's song-and-dance costume drama.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

"Bhansali is personally supervising every episode, although, officially, he is only directing the first one," says a source. "His trademark lavishness will be visible in every frame. Netflix has given Bhansali a free hand to do what he wants."

