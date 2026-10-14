Will Dhurandhar 2's Phir Se Get A Grammy?

Arijit Singh's track Phir Se from the blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been submitted for consideration at the Grammys.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in the Phir Se song in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Key Points Arijit Singh's song Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge is under consideration for a Grammy in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

Several other songs from the film's soundtrack, including Aari Aari and Jaan Se Guzarte Hai, have also been submitted in various Grammy categories.

Singer Arijit Singh has reacted to his song Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge entering the Grammy consideration process in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

The singer shared a post on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their support. The song is among the entries from the film's soundtrack submitted for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place in 2027.

Arijit Singh's Gratitude and Grammy Hopes

In his post, The hitmaker wrote, '#PhirSe from DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration in the Best Song Written For Visual Media. Thank you for all the love.'

The music of Dhurandhar 2, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been submitted for consideration in several categories by T-Series and B62 Studios.

Other Submissions from Dhurandhar: The Revenge Soundtrack

Apart from Phir Se, Aari Aari, featuring Bombay Rockers, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Reble, Token and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, has been submitted in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

The campaign also includes Jaan Se Guzarte Hai and Kanhaiyya in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Jaiye Sajana, featuring Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj, has been submitted for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Other entries include Destiny Mann Atkeya in the Best Rap Performance category, Vaari Jaavan for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Hum Pyaar Karne Wale for Best Remixed Recording.