On Tuesday night's episode of Bigg Boss 20, after Gullu provoked Nakul, both contestants got physically violent with each other.

IMAGE: Nakul Dhull and Gullu get physical in Bigg Boss 20. Photographs: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar

Key Points Nakul Dhull and Gullu get into a physical fight on Bigg Boss 20.

Co-contestants Manish Goel, Mary Kom, Mahi, Kanika, Love Gill and Yung Dsa intervened to pull the two apart while they continued arguing inside the house.

Nakul Dhull, known as Mitthu Don, is a social media influencer and content creator from Haryana.

There was a major confrontation between contestants Nakul Dhull and Gullu in Bigg Boss 20, as they got into a physical fight, stunning fellow housemates and viewers

Fellow contestants Scout OP, Mahi Vijj and others quickly intervened to separate the duo, who continued provoking each other verbally.

What was the fight about?

The argument started when Nakull noticed Qazi Touqeer making fun of an incident involving Scout OP, saying he spat inside Scout's ears.

Qazi was narrating the incident to Gullu and Mahhi Vij when Nakul overheard the conversation and decided to inform Scout about it.

After hearing Qazi's remarks, Scout confronted him. Qazi tried to keep it cool, explaining to Scout what really happened, but the conversation quickly heated up.

Gullu intervened, provoking Nakul.

The disagreement between Nakul and Gullu escalated into a physical fight.

Manish Goel, Mary Kom, Mahhi, Kanika, Love Gill and Yung Dsa intervened to pull the two apart but they continued arguing.

Gullu repeatedly called Nakul 'story ka badmaash' to which the latter responded with 'Tabhi apne gaon se bhag gaya tha jab mere bhai aae the marne.'

While the contestants tried to pacify Gullu and Nakul, Mahhi Vij decided to take a stand for her 'friend' Gullu and questioned Nakul for physical violence.

Scout tried to resolve the conflict with Qazi, Gullu and Nakul.

Is Nakul Dhull Evicted From Bigg Boss 20?

Tuesday's episode ended with Bigg Boss issuing a strong warning against the use of physical violence on the show.

While Mahhi continued requesting that Nakul be evicted from the show, it is not clear if the wild card contestant is already evicted from the show.

Meanwhile, viewers are speculating that Nakul may have been sent to a secret room.

Bigg Boss has always maintained a strict policy on physical violence.

In the previous seasons, contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Umar Riaz, Madhurima Tulli, Swami Om, Ajaz Khan and Kamaal R Khan were evicted from the show on grounds of physical violence.

Elvish's sly dig at Bigg Boss 20 makers

Social media influencer and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Elvish Yadav made a sly dig at the makers, remarking how the rules have changed.

Before Gullu and Nakul's fight, Elvish had tweeted: 'Yaar, pehle toh ye jo chillari hai isko nikalo #biggboss20'

He followed it with this comment: 'Itne time baad aaj bigg boss dekha. Rules change hogye shayad ab jo pitra hai usi ko bahar karre hai. Sad.'

Who is Nakul Dhull?

Nakul Dhull, also known as Mitthu Don, is a social media influencer and content creator from Haryana. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show as a wildcard contestant along with television actor Manish Goel.