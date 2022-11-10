Why's Samantha So Nervous?

Disha's oomph power... Kriti's a sunshine girl... Archana's style statement...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha keeps her fingers crossed as her new release Yashoda releases on Friday, November 11.

'Extremely nervous and especially excited! One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed,' she writes.

Directed by Hari-Harish, Yashoda is an Telugu action thriller and also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani shows us how sexy she can be.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda is a 'sunshine girl'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala shares a pic from a photoshoot and writes, 'Good morning. Bas last post of this set. Hogaya. Done.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia dances away the blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias enjoys a night out in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Puran Singh/Instagram

Archana Puran Singh gives some advice: ''Make it your own'! Making compromises with fashion has become somewhat necessary with time for me. This outfit had a short top, bare midriff and all! But I've stopped having the guts to show my midriff years ago.

'So the designer @saundhindia graciously customised their gorgeous 3 piece co-ord and made the inner long, flowy and comfy for me. So if you ever like an outfit ... go ahead and 'make it your own' style by tweaking the different elements in it.

'If designers don't do it, do it yourself at home like I do with so many of my outfits. Honesty I am not bad with a needle ! Next time maybe I'll show you the process of altering my outfits last minute to wear at shoots. My house help Bhagyeshree laughs and says nobody will believe madam can do all this!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar gets ready to sing.