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Yash's Toxic Release Date Delayed Indefinitely: Here's Why

By REDIFF MOVIES
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April 29, 2026 13:23 IST

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Yash has confirmed that Toxic will no longer release on June 4, with the team opting to recalibrate its timeline for a globally-coordinated rollout.

Yash in Toxic

IMAGE: Yash in Toxic.

Key Points

  • Yash's upcoming film Toxic has been postponed from its original June 4 release date.
  • The delay is due to the need for a globally-coordinated launch and aligning distribution partnerships.
  • Yash assures fans that the team is working to deliver a film to enjoy and celebrate.
  • The new release date for Toxic is yet to be announced.

Toxic has been delayed. Again.

The announcement came directly from the film’s lead actor and producer, Yash, via a statement shared on social media, where he explained the decision behind the postponement.

In his message, Yash described Toxic as more than just a project, saying, 'There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been on such a journey.'

 

Toxic Postponed for Global Launch

Yash's Statement on Toxic Postponement

IMAGE: Yash's Statement on Toxic Postponement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

While confirming that the film is complete, Yash explained that the team is currently in the phase of aligning global distribution, so they have chosen to 'recalibrate' the release timeline to ensure a coordinated worldwide launch.

'As a result, the film will no longer release on June 4, but will instead arrive in theatres worldwide on a later date, yet to be announced,' the actor said in the statement. 

Assuring fans, Yash added, 'We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate.'

This is Toxic's Second Release Date Delay

Toxic was earlier expected to clash at the box office with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, but it was averted following the US–Israel strikes on Iran in early March and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation.

As a result, the makers of Toxic postponed the film’s release, as it could not be released in the Gulf countries at that time.

Fans now await the announcement of the new release date as anticipation continues to build around the project.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, and stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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