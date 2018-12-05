Why were stars missing at Manish Malhotra's birthday?

Happy birthday Manish!
Manish Malhotra turned 52 on December 5.
The courtier to the stars rung in his birthday on Tuesday night at his home and check out how many stars turned up!
Sophie Choudry with the birthday boy.
Karan Johar joins Manish and Sophie.
Doesn't the cake look yummy?
Karan Tacker with Manish and Sophie.
Sophie arrived with balloons and cake.
Karan Johar
looking rather unchic.
We like Manish's casual look.
Punit Malhotra, Manish's nephew, and Student Of The Year 2 director.
Freddy Daruwala.
Kaykasshan Patel and Sravanya Rao Pittie.
Poorna Patel Soni.
Photographs: Praddep Bandekar
