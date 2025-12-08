Why Were Aditi, Mrunal, Urvashi Honoured?

Lifestyle Asia magazine honoured 50 individuals across various categories. Bollywood personalities too.

Mrunal Thakur: Her rise in Telugu cinema, from Sita Ramam to Hi Nanna, has positioned her as a genuine pan-India actor.

Urvashi Rautela: Pop-culture power player who knows how to command the spotlight.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Heeramandi reaffirmed her as the custodian of a cinematic grace that few in contemporary Indian entertainment can match.

Palak Tiwari: Gen-Z's polished provocateur, classic in her screen presence yet modern in her candour.

Between her viral Bijlee Bijlee breakout and a growing reputation as a red-carpet risk-taker, she's fast becoming a cultural touchpoint for young India.

Nitanshi Goel's Laapataa Ladies and Gutur Gu have firmly placed her among Gen-Z's most promising faces.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have moved from cameras to commerce with Chapter 2 Drip, a streetwear label built on the idea of reinvention.

Launched in 2024, stocked in a Mumbai flagship and fuelled by high-profile seed investment, the brand turns celebrity energy into wearable statements about resilience and self-expression.

Raghav Juyal, once crowned the 'King of Slow Motion', reinvented himself in Netflix's The Ba**ds of Bollywood. His breakout performance proved that his artistic velocity was always far greater than the meme.

Adarsh Gourav: Performer who thrives in the grey, an actor who turns restraint, precision, and discomfort into his own cinematic language.

From a BAFTA-nominated breakout in The White Tiger to layered roles in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Extrapolations, he's building a body of work that rewards attention.

Ali Fazal: India's quiet internationalist, an actor who moves fluidly across cultures and moral landscapes.

With Ehaab Couture, the handcrafted, Lucknow-inspired label he runs with Richa Chadha he brings the same thoughtful artistry to fashion.

Dino Morea: Once the poster boy of India's early-2000s modelling, has re-emerged as an effortlessly cool style icon and producer.

With standout roles in Hostages and The Empire, he's reclaimed his place in the cultural conversation, but this time in a measured, grown-up way.

Abhay Verma pairs boy-next-door charm with an intensity that sneaks up on you first glimpsed in The Family Man 2, then fully realised in the hit-horror comedy Munjya.

He brings an emotional honesty and gentle humour that make him instantly likeable and deeply watchable.

Vir Das: The global comic force who's taken Indian stand-up from local clubs to Netflix specials and an International Emmy win for Vir Das: Landing.

With his new book Unlocked adding author to his already multi-hyphenate persona, he continues to shape comedy with sharp intelligence and cultural bite.

Rukmini Vasanth: Breakout Kannada star, her haunting performances in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello: Side A and Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 has won her accolades.

Aahana Kumra.

Medha Shankr.

Avantika Dassani.

Abhimanyu Dassani.

Saba Azad.

Rasika Dugal.

Madhurima Tulli.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff