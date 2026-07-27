Why Vijay's Jana Nayagan Has Hit A Roadblock In Chennai

The disruptions occurred after theatre management and police officials discovered parents bringing minor children into auditoriums to watch the strictly 'A' (Adults Only) certified film.

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

Key Points Several screenings of Vijay's Jana Nayagan were halted, delayed or cancelled across Chennai multiplexes after minors were found inside auditoriums.

The film carries an 'A' certificate, legally prohibiting anyone under 18 from watching it under CBFC guidelines.

Police and theatrE staff removed families with children, leading to heated arguments and delays of up to an hour.

Multiplex chains issued full refunds to affected families while enforcing strict age restrictions to avoid legal penalties.

Despite screening disruptions and an online HD leak, Jana Nayagan has crossed Rs 217 crore in worldwide box office collections.

Several theatrical screenings of actor-politician Vijay's Jana Nayagan were halted, delayed, or cancelled across Chennai multiplexes on Sunday.

The disruptions occurred after theatre management and police officials discovered parents bringing minor children into auditoriums to watch the strictly 'A' (Adults Only) certified film.

Jana Nayagan secured a theatrical release after a seven-month delay due to a lengthy battle with the Central Board of Film Certification.

It was ultimately granted an 'A' certificate after making cuts to violent scenes and political references. Under CBFC guidelines, anyone under the age of 18 is legally barred from viewing it.

Parents Clash With Chennai Multiplexes

During a morning show at a theatre at a mall in Chennai, police and theatre staff paused the screening just ten minutes after the show started.

They identified multiple families with children inside the hall. Similar incidents and subsequent standoffs were reported across other Chennai multiplex chains.

The enforcement triggered heated arguments between frustrated parents -- who had booked family tickets in advance -- and theatre management.

In several instances, shows were delayed for up to an hour until the families left. Multiplexes eventually pacified the crowds by issuing full refunds to those forced to exit.

While enforcement of age restrictions has reportedly been more relaxed in smaller single-screen towns, Chennai multiplex chains are maintaining strict compliance to avoid legal penalties.

Despite these logistical hiccups and an early high-definition online leak, the H Vinoth-directed social drama -- marketed as Vijay's final cinematic outing before transition to full-time politics -- continues a strong box office run, grossing over Rs 217 crore worldwide.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff