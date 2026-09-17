Why Tamannaah Got Emotional While Shooting The Vvaan

'When I was shooting the scene, I started welling up and I don't know why.'

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia at The Vvaan trailer launch in Mumbai, September 16, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Panchayat Director Deepak Kumar Mishra helms The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest.

Sidharth Malhotra calls the film "genuinely very different" and says it blends fantasy and folklore.

Sunil Grover, who plays a character different from his usual comic avatar, said the world of The Vvaan reminded him of his childhood.

For a film about a mysterious forest, The Vvaan made sure its own name didn't get lost in the woods.

The trailer launch in Mumbai began with a quick lesson on how to pronounce the film's title correctly.

It is not 'Vaan'. It is certainly not 'Vivaan'. And no, those extra Vs and As aren't there to make life difficult. The makers patiently explained that Vvaan is pronounced like the numerical 'one'.

With that out of the way, the trailer plunged straight into a world of romance, comedy, horror, and a touch of supernatural.

Sidharth Malhotra described the film as a genre mix of "fantasy and folklore", with all other mainstream elements intact for that "bade parde ki picture."

'Our film is genuinely different'

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul at The Vvaan trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The Vvaan marks the big screen debut of Panchayat Director Deepak Kumar Mishra, and is backed by TVF's Arunabh Kumar as well as Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

"What instinctively comes to my mind is originality because every actor says that their film is different, but our film is genuinely different and very difficult to even get slotted because there is no past reference to it," Sidharth said.

"Every actor is hungry for new scenes and newer situations to present himself differently on the big screen, and I give this entire credit to TVF and Ektaa for bringing this original story of folklore and fantasy," the actor added.

WATCH: The Vvaan was an easy yes for Sidharth Malhotra

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The Vvaan trailer introduces the legend of a forest where anyone, who enters at night, does not return alive. Set in Bihar, the story revolves around the Vvaan Devi temple and plans to develop the area around it.

Sidharth plays a non-believer who, after hitting his head and losing consciousness, seems to travel back in time and discover more about the forest.

The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia as Sidharth's religious wife.

'As artists, we are vessels'

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra at The Vvaan trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Tamannaah's devotional song Chhathi Maiya had been getting attention even before the trailer arrived, which also made it one of the talking points at the event.

The actor said the song, rooted in Chhath Puja and Bihari culture, holds a special place for her.

"I grew up in Mumbai. Chhath Puja is a major festival, and I have always seen a large crowd at Juhu beach. I did not know much about the festival, but when I shot this sequence, I learnt that it involves a very difficult fast, with people going without water for 36 hours and praying to the Goddess," she said.

Recalling the shoot, Tamannaah revealed that she became emotional while filming the dance sequence.

"When I was shooting the scene, I started welling up and I don't know why. As artists, we are vessels, and I feel there is something beyond us that makes us feel certain things," she added.

"These days, we hear a lot about gratitude and manifestation. This is a very beautiful part of Bihari culture. Everyone pays their respects to the rising sun, but here, the setting sun is given equal importance and respect."

WATCH: Why The Vvaan is 'super special' for Tamannaah Bhatia

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Why Sunil Grover loved the world of Vvaan

IMAGE: Sunil Grover, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra at The Vvaan trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The Vvaan also stars Maniesh Paul in his familiar funny guy avatar, while Sunil Grover gets to play a very different character, seemingly with grey shades. Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari feature in supporting roles.

Grover, who steps away from his usual comic screen image in the film, got to be his mischievous self on stage.

He said he had a great time shooting with Sidharth, with whom he shares most of his scenes. He also liked the world of The Vvaan because it reminded him of his childhood love for comic books.

WATCH: Sunil Grover's funny narration of The Vvaan

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The launch had its lighter moments featuring Tamannaah and Sidharth.

She pointed at her co-star and coined a new word for him: 'Handsome-ta', as something closer to 'Sundarta'.

"Handsome-ta ka jo title hai, he totally deserves it. Sidharth embodies handsomeness, and I got a chance to work with him," Tamannaah said with a smile.

Sid, looking a little embarrassed by the compliment, was quick with a playful comeback.

"Meri tamanna poori ho gayi Tamannaah ke saath kaam karne ki!" he chimed in.

Tamannaah praised Sidharth for his "warmth and chivalry", saying it was something she would always remember from the shoot.

IMAGE: Team The Vvaan at the trailer launch event in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest arrives in cinemas on September 25.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff