Why Sara Is 'So Proud' Of Ibrahim

A day before Sarzameen started streaming on JioHotstar, film folk stepped out to watch it at a special screening in Mumbai. But the film's lead cast Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran gave it a miss.

Sara Ali Khan is 'so proud' of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who stars in Sarzameen.

Boman Irani asks everyone to 'give it all your love', as his son Kayoze Irani makes his directorial debut with Sarzameen.

'Here are some moments in a father’s life that stay. This one will remain forever,' Boman writes.

Shubhangi, who was recently seen in Tanvi The Great, arrives.

Anjini Dhawan.

Shreya Chaudhary.

Nikita Dutta.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Punit Malhotra and Farah Khan.

Mihir Ahuja.

Anupam Kher.

Sharib Hashmi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff