Home  » Movies » Why Sara Is 'So Proud' Of Ibrahim

Why Sara Is 'So Proud' Of Ibrahim

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 25, 2025 11:18 IST

A day before Sarzameen started streaming on JioHotstar, film folk stepped out to watch it at a special screening in Mumbai. But the film's lead cast Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran gave it a miss.

 

Sara Ali Khan is 'so proud' of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who stars in Sarzameen.

 

Boman Irani asks everyone to 'give it all your love', as his son Kayoze Irani makes his directorial debut with Sarzameen.

'Here are some moments in a father’s life that stay. This one will remain forever,' Boman writes.

 

Shubhangi, who was recently seen in Tanvi The Great, arrives.

 

Anjini Dhawan.

 

Shreya Chaudhary.

 

Nikita Dutta.

 

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

 

Punit Malhotra and Farah Khan.

 

Mihir Ahuja.

 

Anupam Kher.

 

Sharib Hashmi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Sarzameen Review
10 Marvelous Mehmood Songs
10 Times Actors Played Singers
The Baarish Bollywood Quiz
'Cinema's Greatest Challenge Is Reels'
