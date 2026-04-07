Why Salman Khan Broke Up With Sangeeta Bijlani!

Somy Ali shares details about Salman Khan's past relationships, including the dramatic end of his engagement to Sangeeta Bijlani.

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani in the Graviera Suitings advertisement.

Key Points Somy Ali recounts the ultimatum given by Sangeeta Bijlani to Salman Khan, leading to their breakup.

Somy claims Salmanm was equally responsible for the breakup, not just the 'other woman'.

Somy suggests has a pattern of infidelity, referencing his relationships with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.

Former actress Somy Ali offered a firsthand account of the moment Salman Khan's engagement to Sangeeta Bijlani broke in a podcast with Vickey Lalwani.

According to Ali, the break-up point occurred at her residence.

'Salman and I were having breakfast at my home when Sangeeta came. She confronted Salman with an ultimatum: Choose either her or me. Salman did not respond,' Somy said in the podcast.

Following the silence, Bijlani walked away from the relationship and went on to marry cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996.

'I was only 16 years old at the time and lacked the maturity to grasp the consequences of her actions. I was responsible for the breakup, but Salman Khan was equally guilty. Don't blame the woman alone for the breakup. A man too has a hand in it,' Somy says.

Career and Romance: Parallel Failures

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Somy Ali in Bulund.

Somy noted a poetic, if somber, symmetry between her professional life and her personal life.

While her debut film Krishna Avatar (with Mithun Chakraborty) released in 1993, her highly anticipated debut with Salman, titled Bulund, was shelved.

'My film with Salman collapsed before it was released, and so did my relationship with him,' Somy remarked, noting that distributors backed out of the project in which Salman played a blind character.

'If a man cheats once, he goes on cheating'

The interview also touched upon Salman's subsequent high-profile relationships with stars like Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.

'If a man cheats once, he goes on cheating. It becomes a pattern in that person's life. This rule applies to women too,' Somy says.

Somy briefly addressed her recent history, revealing that a relationship with a lawyer ended in 2021 due to infidelity.

Life Today: Activism and Moving Forward

Photograph: Kind courtesy Somy Ali/Instagram

When asked about allegations of abuse during her time with Salman, Somy chose a cryptic path, saying: 'I am not going to name him. You can just Google about me and find out. If you are smart enough, you will understand.'

Today, Somy has largely moved away from the limelight of cinema, focusing her energy on her NGO work, which she describes as her 'source of oxygen' and her primary strength.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff