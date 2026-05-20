Why Salman Is In A 'Fighter' Mood

Salman Khan gives the paparazzi a piece of his mind for invading his privacy outside a hospital.

IMAGE: Salman Khan outside a Mumbai hospital. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Salman Khan confronted the paparazzi for intrusive behaviour outside a Mumbai hospital while he was visiting an ailing relative.

He questioned their ethics, asking if they would behave similarly if their own family member was hospitalised.

Salman later shared cryptic Instagram posts, criticising the press for 'enjoying my pain' and prioritising movie questions over life.

Khan asserted his resilience, stating, 'I am 60 year old but have not forgotten to fight.'

Salman Khan seems to be ruling the Instagram space this week, as he posts one selfie after another.

In his latest post, he gave the paparazzi a piece of his mind for misbehaving recently, when the actor visited an ailing relative at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night.

As soon as he walked out of the hospital, the paparazzi started clicking pictures of him. Someone even shouted out about Salman's next film Matrabhumi, asking him when it will release.

'If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman asked the paps to respect his privacy, asking, 'Have you lost your mind?'

'Tumhara koi family member hota toh kya tum aisa behave karte? (If one of your family members were admitted in hospital, would you behave this way?)'

Later at night, Salman posted about his run-in with the paparazzi, with a warning, 'If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter.'

In his next post, he said, 'But if they wanna make money from my losses...keep quiet don't enjoy...bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life.'

He further wrote, 'Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga?'

The Matrabhumi Delay

Salman's upcoming war film Matrabhumi was supposed to release in April but it has been postponed, possibly after Dhurandhar: The Revenge's blockbuster wave in theatres.

Co-starring Chitrangda Singh, the film was initially named Battle of Galwan as it is based on the June 15-16, 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Galwan valley.

Salman ended his Instagram tirade with, 'Sath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahi bhoola ye yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff