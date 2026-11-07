Why Salman Feared Maatrubhumi May Never Release

'This narrative that we are going against China or that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it...yeh sab bakwaas hai.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh at the Maatrubhumi trailer launch event in Mumbai, November 6, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points 'Maatrubhumi is a noble film.'

'When the censor board and all the agencies saw it, they didn't feel that anything was wrong with the film'.

'The interest may drop among the people. That is the only thing we were worried about.'

First Battle of Galwan, then Maatrubhumi, and now Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Salman Khan's upcoming military drama has gone through several title changes, but its journey to the big screen has been just as eventful.

Its release date has been pushed several times, too. Originally scheduled for January this year, the film was subsequently moved to June, then August, and later November 20.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai on Friday, Salman Khan's battle-ready poster carried the words 'In Cinemas...', but the new release date November 20 was covered with tape.

Salman soon cleared that up.

"We are now coming out on December 4," he announced, catching everyone by surprise.

The reason, he explained, was that the film's VFX work needed more time than anticipated.

"Today, there are a lot of VFX experts out there who examine each and every shot of a film. So, with this film, we don't want to give anyone an opportunity to zoom in on a scene and criticise its VFX. We want this film to visually blow everyone's mind. It is a beautifully shot film," the actor said.

What Salman Khan Feared

IMAGE: Salman Khan at the Maatrubhumi trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

That was only the beginning of what turned out to be a candid interaction with the media.

In a rather jolly mood, Salman appeared happy to address the speculation surrounding the film, taking questions about its delays, its content and the rumours that it had undergone changes under government pressure.

When a journalist asked if he had ever feared that the film might never see the light of day, the actor admitted that the thought had crossed his mind several times.

"Yes, I got this thought several times. There were a lot of ups and downs. Our film is based on Galwan Valley soldiers. Jo takleefon se woh guzre hai, mujhe lag raha hain ki hum bhi same takleefon se guzre hai yeh film me (the hardships they went through, I feel we have gone through the same hardships while making this film)," he said.

Calling Maatrubhumi a "noble" story, Salman said he was concerned that the delays might take away some of the audience's interest.

"You fear that when a film gets delayed, the interest may drop among the people. That was the only thing we were worried about. But once you see the trailer, you will understand what we were making and why it was important for us to bring this film to the big screen," he added.

There has been considerable chatter around the film, which is inspired by the June 15-16, 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The trailer offers a glimpse of that conflict.

Salman's officer finds himself on the frontlines when a small confrontation with Chinese troops escalates into a major clash. He and his fellow soldiers take it upon themselves to respond.

One line in the trailer sums up the film's intended message: 'Insaaniyat aur deshbhakti dushman khatam karne mein nahi, dushmani khatam karne mein hai.'

It also explains the film's new tagline: 'May War Rest in Peace'.

Salman On Government Pressure

Salman was particularly firm when addressing rumours that the film had been rewritten to soften its stance against China.

"This narrative that we are going against China or that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it...yeh sab bakwaas hai," Salman said.

"We have made a film about soldiers and what they and their families go through. We have shown that side and this side too. So, there are no negative forces here. Only their circumstances are such. And for these soldiers, the nation comes first. They like each other, but when a situation arises, both sides try to resolve it."

Salman also thanked the censor board and the various ministries for clearing the film without cuts.

"When the censor board and all the agencies saw it, they didn't feel that anything was wrong with the film. So, this film has come out without any cuts," he assured.

WATCH: Salman Khan sings his way through Maatrubhumi launch

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Maatrubhumi Is Not A Biopic

IMAGE: Director Apoorva Lakhia at the Maatrubhumi trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

While earlier reports suggested that Salman would be playing Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who lost his life alongside 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the Galwan clash, the actor clarified that the film is not a biopic.

Instead, Maatrubhumi draws inspiration from a line his father Salim Khan once told him.

"In war, a bullet reaches its target; it reaches the mother's heart."

However, Salman did acknowledge that Director Apoorva Lakhia initially had a different version of the film in mind.

"Humare director sahab ka ek pehle ka version tha..." he said, and then paused.

Lakhia nodded in agreement.

"Tha," he simply said, without elaborating.

Salman And Chitrangda's On-Screen Chemistry

IMAGE: Chitrangada Singh at the Maatrubhumi trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

For Chitrangda Singh, Maatrubhumi marks her first pairing with Salman. While she had known him socially for years, she said the opportunity to work with him was something she was genuinely excited about.

Coming from an army family herself, the actor was particularly happy to be part of a story about soldiers and their families.

She also had a little fun at her co-star's expense.

"I was hoping that you all would tell me how it's (their pairing) looking, but I thought he makes everybody look good. So I was banking on him to make me look good," she said.

Salman was quick with a compliment of his own.

"Chemistry mein punch hai," he said, before hinting that the two might share screen space again.

"Yeh jodi phir se aayegi kuch time baad," he declared.

WATCH: When Chitrangda Singh got hurt on Maatrubhumi sets

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh with Azai and Ivarr Ahluwalia at the Maatrubhumi trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The event also introduced the film's young actors, Azai and Ivarr Ahluwalia, sons of actor Shabir Ahluwalia, who had earlier worked with Lakhia on Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul.

Salman seemed particularly fond of his on-screen sons. At one point, he playfully asked the boys to stand properly with their mommy and daddy.

"On screen mommy and daddy!" he clarified, making sure everyone got the joke.

And that was Salman being Salman.

WATCH: Chitrangda says No, Salman says Yes! What happened?