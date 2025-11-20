Why Rishab Shetty Is Worried About Jai Hanuman

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishab Shetty/ Instagram

All of a sudden, the Ramayana is a much sought-after source for epic movie makers.

While Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are in no hurry to release their magnum opus featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as Rama, Sita and Ravana, there is much anxiety about the other Ramayana-inspired opus Jai Hanuman, featuring Rishab Shetty.

After the teaser of S S Rajamouli's Varanasi was released, Rishab Shetty has now urged Director Prashanth Varma to get on with the show.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran at the Varanasi launch in Hyderabad. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

"Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Varma are both on the same page regarding the Ramayana race," a source close to the Jai Hanuman project tells Subhash K Jha.

"Both feel that Rajamouli's Varanasi, which has strong references to the Ramayana, can upstage Jai Hanuman completely. The plan is to complete Jai Hanuman in the fastest possible time range, without compromising on the quality."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff