Why Residents Are Upset About Ajay Devgn's Bungalow

Ajay Devgn's lease of his Juhu bungalow to a commercial salon has ignited a dispute with his housing society, which is vehemently opposing the move citing the area's residential character and potential disruptions.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow lease to Florian Hurel Salons Private Limited has drawn objections from the Kapole Cooperative Housing Society.

Residents argue that the society is exclusively residential, and commercial activity would lead to parking issues, security risks, and privacy concerns.

The lease agreement, registered on August 10, 2026, stipulates a monthly rent of Rs 16 lakh in the first year, with annual escalations.

Ajay Devgn's decision to lease his bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area has reportedly run into objections from residents of the housing society, who have raised concerns over the proposed use of the property as a commercial establishment.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror newspaper, Devgn had sought a no-objection certificate from the Kapole Cooperative Housing Society on July 22 to lease out the property.

Society members objected to the proposed tenant, Florian Hurel Salons Private Limited, on the grounds that the society is entirely residential.

Residents Raise Concerns

The bungalow, measuring 7,802.75 sq ft, is located on N S Road No 11 in the JVPD Scheme area of Juhu, northwest Mumbai.

Kapole CHS chairman Atul Barot told Mumbai Mirror that all 32 plots in the society are allotted for bungalow use and expressed concerns about parking, security and residents' privacy if commercial activity is permitted at the property.

'The society is entirely residential with all 32 plots allotted for bungalow use. Plot S-10 is on a narrow road and if it is used for commercial purposes, parking will become a major issue. There will also be a regular influx of unknown visitors, affecting residents' privacy and security,' Barot was quoted as saying.

Barot added that society members had opposed commercial activity and maintained that the NOC issued by the administrator only permitted the property to be leased, while requiring the owner to obtain all necessary approvals from the competent authorities.

Devgn Group's Response

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn's bungalow at Juhu. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Responding to the concerns, Ruchi Kanojiya, chief legal and compliance officer at the Devgn Group, told Mumbai Mirror that the requisite permissions and approvals from the concerned authorities for the proposed use of the premises had been obtained.

She added that the society's NOC had been specifically obtained in relation to the proposed use.

The leave-and-licence agreement for the property was registered on August 10, 2026, according to the report. Florian Hurel Salons Private Limited has taken the bungalow on lease.

Under the agreement, the monthly rent is Rs 16 lakh in the first year, with a 5 per cent annual escalation. The rent will rise to Rs 16.80 lakh in the second year, Rs 17.64 lakh in the third, Rs 18.52 lakh in the fourth and Rs 19.45 lakh in the fifth year.

The agreement also provides for a security deposit of Rs 48 lakh.

Devgn had acquired the property for Rs 47.5 crore (Rs 475 million) in 2020.

The dispute centres on whether the proposed commercial use of the bungalow complies with the society's residential character and the permissions required from the relevant authorities.