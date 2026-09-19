Why Rashmika Replaced Sai Pallavi

Rashmika Mandanna has replaced Sai Pallavi as the lead in the highly anticipated MS Subbulakshmi biopic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Facebook

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed as the lead in the M S Subbulakshmi biopic, backed by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts.

Sai Pallavi, initially the first choice, had to withdraw from the project due to her extensive filming schedule for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Rashmika Mandanna has bagged the coveted M S Subbulakshmi biopic on the legendary singer, the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna India's highest civilian honour.

Backed by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, the film was initially designed for Sai Pallavi.

But due to her tightly-packed filming schedule for Ramayana, Sai Pallavi had to step down.

Casting Change for Subbulakshmi Biopic

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi in Ramayana.

After Sai Pallavi backed out, actresses like Rukmini Vasanth were briefly considered. Ultimately, the makers approached Rashmika, who underwent a successful look test and has now been finalised to bring the singer's legacy to the big screen.

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Bollywood's Notable Swaps

IMAGE: Tabu in Fitoor.

Casting replacements are common in cinema, but several instances stand out.

In Sholay (1975), Danny Denzongpa backed out due to scheduling conflicts in Afghanistan. Amjad Khan stepped in, creating Gabbar Singh, one of Indian cinema's most iconic villains.

After Dharmendra, Dev Anand and Raaj Kumar rejected the role in Zanjeer (1973), it went to a struggling actor named Amitabh Bachchan, birthed his 'Angry Young Man' persona and made him a superstar.

Famously, Armaan Kohli walked out after shooting a few portions of Deewana (1992) due to creative differences with the director. Shah Rukh Khan stepped in, marking his Bollywood debut.

Aishwarya Rai had already begun filming of Chalte Chalte (2003), but due to highly publicised disruptions on set by her then just-jilted beau Salman Khan, the producers replaced her with Rani Mukerji.

Rekha had shot several scenes as Begum Hazrat in Fitoor (2016). Due to creative differences, she exited midway and Tabu stepped in.

South Indian Cinema's Casting Changes

IMAGE: Bhagyashri Borse and Akhil Akkineni in Lenin.

In Tamil cinema, in Mani Ratnam's Nayakan (1987), Padmini Kolhapure failed to show up for the shoot of a crucial role. Camera assistant Suhasini, Ratnam's wife, was asked to step in, launching an incredible acting career.

In Telugu cinema, Bhagyashri Borse replaced Sreeleela in Lenin in the politically intense actioner Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni. Sreeleela reportedly had to opt out due to date clashes.

Ironically, Bhagyashri had replaced Sreeleela in yet another film, the spy thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

In Guntur Kaaram and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Sreeleela replaced Pooja Hegde.

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Spirit, starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri was brought in as the female lead after negotiations fell through with Deepika Padukone.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff