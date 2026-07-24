Why Ramayana Trailer Is Postponed...

The highly anticipated trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has been postponed from its scheduled July 24 release.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Namit Malhotra/ Instagram

Key Points The trailer for the epic film Ramayana, originally scheduled for release on July 24, has been postponed to an unspecified later date.

Producer Namit Malhotra announced the delay on social media, without providing reasons or a new launch date, leading to significant fan disappointment.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana, alongside a stellar ensemble cast.

The most awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana has been postponed.

The trailer, which was to release on Friday, July 24, has been postponed to an undisclosed later date.

Producer's Announcement and Fan Reaction

'We will be launching our trailer at a later date,' Producer Namit Malhotra announced on Instagram.

Prime Focus Studios on Friday announced that Sony Pictures entertainment will handle global distribution, outside of India, for the Ramayana. The action-adventure saga is produced by Malhotra, who is also CEO of the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects company, DNEG.

'Our ambition has always been to honour that legacy while creating a cinematic experience worthy of audiences everywhere. Through DNEG, we have spent decades helping filmmakers realise some of the world's most ambitious cinematic visions. With Prime Focus Studios, we are now bringing that same commitment to storytelling to one of the world's greatest epics,' Malhotra said in a statement.

'Collaborating with Sony Pictures gives Ramayana an extraordinary opportunity to connect with international audiences and introduce this timeless story to moviegoers around the world,' he added.

In his Instagram post, Malhotra said they have postponed the Friday trailer launch of the film for a later date as they wanted to announce the partnership with SPE.

Malhotra said their new collaboration ensures that the Ramayana will be shown to the entire world 'like any major global Hollywood film'.

'This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,' he said.

'I was waiting for the trailer whole week but you have killed all the excitement, now it's over from my side,' one user posted.

'Please release the date of the trailer. It is not fair,' said another.

'I didn't sleep last night waiting for the trailer. And now it is not releasing. Sad,' added another user.

A Grand Cinematic Vision

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious epic is being positioned as a global cinematic spectacle, blending India's timeless mythology with cutting-edge visual effects and world-class filmmaking.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Ravi Dubey essays the role of Lakshman while Sunny Deol takes on the iconic role of Lord Hanuman.

Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana serial for Doordarshan in the late 1980s, returns as King Dashrath. Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi while Kajal Aggarwal appears as Mandodari. Anupam Kher is reportedly cast as the voice of Jatayu.

Mounted on a massive scale, Ramayana is being developed for IMAX and features music by Oscar winners A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff