Why Ram Charan Is Thanking Salman-Aamir For Peddi

Ram Charan's highly anticipated film Peddi has unveiled its trailer, with the actor acknowledging the significant influence of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in establishing the success of sports dramas in Indian cinema.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan at the Peddi trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Ram Charan credited Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for popularising sports dramas like Sultan and Dangal, which gave confidence for films like Peddi.

The actor described the making of Peddi as physically tiring but spiritually rewarding, focusing on a man's search for identity.

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi called Peddi the most inspiring story his son has done, a rare opportunity that takes a decade to find.

The three-minute trailer showcases Ram Charan as a multi-talented cross-athlete, excelling in cricket, wrestling and sprinting, amidst a rural drama with antagonists.

Ram Charan reflected on the growing popularity of sports dramas in Indian cinema at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Peddi, crediting superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for paving the way with films like Sultan and Dangal.

"First of all, thanks to Salman sir and Aamir sir for giving us a paving the path for such films with Sultan and Dangal. It gave us so much confidence," he said.

"Thanks to both of you for starting this journey, and we believed that this kind of film had worked in the past. Obviously, we followed the same route," he added.

The Making of Peddi

IMAGE: Ram Charan at the Peddi trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ram Charan opened up about the demanding process of making Peddi, revealing that he has been deeply involved with the project. He also acknowledged Director Buchi Babu Sana for his commitment to the film.

Ram stated that shooting for Peddi was not just challenging but also spiritual.

"Transformation has to be done, it was part of the story. I remember at my house, he (director) was going through the script while sitting on the carpet. For two hours 40 minutes, I didn't have anything to say. I knew this was going to be physically very tiring, but it's worth it for this man and the subject he has written.

"This is about a man's search for his identity. We all need some kind of identity to live and get through the day. And this is about Peddi, who's finding his identity. He goes through an identity crisis before finding it for a larger cause. What leads him to become a crossover athlete and do what he does... It is organic and yet, highly commercial."

Chiranjeevi's High Praise

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Director Buchi Babu Sana and A R Rahman at the Peddi trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ram Charan recalled what his father Chiranjeevi told him, saying, "I believe this is the most inspiring story I have done in my life. Not just me, my dad saw a part of it and said, 'Ram, for anybody to get a film like this, it normally takes a decade.' Every year we cannot have a Magadheera or an RRR. It takes a while. He said please relish every moment of this because you are not going to get a movie like this again."

The Telugu film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles, and will release in theatres on June 4.

'Lady don in reel life and real life'

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya seems super excited about Peddi. After the trailer launch, he posted his reaction on Instagram.

He praised Janhvi and called her a 'lady don' in reel and real life.

'@janhvikapoor lady don in reel life and real life. @alwaysramcharan too good, brother mass. Can't wait,' he posted.

Varun Dhawan also reacted to the trailer and wrote, 'Janhvi Kapoor u r looking amazing can't wait to watch u all the best for peddi. Congratulations to the entire team @alwaysramcharan is fire.'

Peddi Trailer Highlights

IMAGE: Ram Charan. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The three-minute and seven-second Peddi trailer opens with the massy introduction of Ram Charan while the actor flexes his batting and wrestling skills. At one point in the trailer, Boman Irani hails Ram Charan as the cross athlete of India.

The trailer showcases a sweeping rural drama where the lead character's undying love for sports is dominated by struggles orchestrated by the landlords and other powerful antagonists. Ram Charan plays a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical strength, straddling cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

Divyendu is expected to play the role of antagonist in the film.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff