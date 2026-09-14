Why Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi Didn't Shoot Together In Ghamasaan

'Our characters are on opposite sides of this pursuit, and our shooting schedules meant that we didn't have a single day together on set. So it was quite an unusual collaboration.'

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi in Ghamasaan.

Key Points 'What attracted me to Ghamasaan was Aditya's intensity. He is someone who is extremely clear about his purpose and is fearless in his pursuit of justice.'

'Tigmanshu sir has a very strong understanding of the world he is creating. He knows the people, the language, the atmosphere and, most importantly, the emotional truth of that world.'

'Arshad Warsi has gone into a very different space, and I think audiences will be surprised by him.'

Pratik Gandhi hasn't had a release since the OTT film Saare Jahan Se Accha, which released in August 2025. But that doesn't mean he has been away from work.

He has a slew of releases coming up, led by Ghamasaan, the dacoit drama where he plays a cop for the first time.

"I've been working on different things and, as an actor, I enjoy that phase where you are preparing, exploring and waiting for the right work to reach the audience," Pratik Subhash K Jha.

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi in Ghamasaan.

Things have been somewhat calm on your front lately; the calm before the storm?

I wouldn't really call it calm. There has been a lot happening, but perhaps it hasn't been visible yet.

I've been working on different things and, as an actor, I enjoy that phase where you are preparing, exploring and waiting for the right work to reach the audience.

So yes, maybe it is the calm before the storm. There is quite a bit coming up, and I'm looking forward to sharing it.

'I wanted Aditya to feel like a real person rather than just a heroic cop'

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi in Ghamasaan.

Ghamasaan is your first film as a cop. It is also your first release since 2025's Saare Jahan Se Achha. What made this a special challenge for you?

What attracted me to Ghamasaan was Aditya's intensity. He is someone who is extremely clear about his purpose and is fearless in his pursuit of justice.

His understanding of the situation keeps changing. He starts by pursuing one individual, but gradually realises that he is actually up against an entire system.

For me, to show that internal journey without making it obvious was the challenge.

The film is very gritty and character-driven, and I wanted Aditya to feel like a real person rather than just a heroic cop.

Ghamasaan is your first film with Tigmanshu Dhulia. What was he like as a director?

Tigmanshu sir has a very strong understanding of the world he is creating. He knows the people, the language, the atmosphere and, most importantly, the emotional truth of that world.

So, as an actor, you feel very secure because you know that the person behind the camera understands what you are trying to inhabit.

We had worked together on The Great Indian Murder, but this was a very different experience because of the scale and intensity.

He gives you the freedom to explore. At the same time, he is very clear about what he wants. I enjoyed that balance.

'I'm looking forward to Madgaon 2'

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi in Ghamasaan.

This is your first film with Arshad Warsi. Was he as interesting as he normally is?

Absolutely! Arshad has such a natural presence that even when he is doing something very dark, there is an ease to him. I think that makes him a very interesting actor to work with. But we never actually shot together.

Our characters are on opposite sides of this pursuit, and our shooting schedules meant that we didn't have a single day together on set. So it was quite an unusual collaboration.

But I really enjoyed watching what he brought to his character, Maharaj. He has gone into a very different space, and I think audiences will be surprised by him.

Tell us about your forthcoming projects.

Hum Hindustani is a very special project because of the story and the period it explores.

I'm also looking forward to Madgaon 2. It's a very different space from what I've been doing recently, and that's something I always look for -- the opportunity to surprise myself and hopefully, the audience as well.

There are a couple of other projects in different stages but I think it's better to let them come to the audience at the right time.

For me, the excitement is always in moving from one character to another and not repeating myself.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff