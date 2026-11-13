Why Namit Malhotra Isn't Worried About Ramayana's Box Office

With a reported budget of Rs 2,000 crore, Ramayana: Part 1 faces a staggering box-office challenge, but Producer Namit Malhotra believes the epic's commercial potential extends far beyond ticket sales.

IMAGE: Producer Namit Malhotra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Namit Malhotra/Instagram

Key Points Ramayana: Part 1 was produced with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore (approximately $213.5 million), making it one of India's most expensive films.

To break even through theatrical earnings alone, the film needs to gross an estimated Rs 5,000 crore (around $534 million) worldwide.

As of its release on November 7, the film has grossed Rs 894.56 crore ($95.48 million), with India driving most of its business and strong performance in the UK and Ireland.

It is always nice to flaunt the fact that your movie is the most expensive ever made in India. But we are Indians, and we are born with that middle-class curiosity about whether a project can actually turn a profit when so much money is pumped into it. Particularly when there is no precedent for a success on such an unprecedented financial scale in this country.

According to its Producer Namit Malhotra's many past claims, Ramayana: Part 1 has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 2,000 crore, or roughly $213.5 million. To give you some context,Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highest-grossing movie of 2026, was made on a slightly higher budget of $225 million and it grossed $2.5 billion worldwide.

The Break-Even Challenge

For Ramayana: Part 1 to recover its investment through theatrical earnings alone, a commonly used industry rule of thumb is to multiply its production budget by around 2.5 to arrive at a rough worldwide box-office break-even target.

On a reported budget of Rs 2,000 crore, that would put the target at approximately Rs 5,000 crore (around $534 million). This is only an indicative estimate, though, as the actual break-even point would depend on distribution arrangements, marketing and publicity expenses, revenue-sharing agreements and other costs.

At the time of writing, Ramayana: Part 1, which released in theatres worldwide on November 7, has grossed Rs 894.56 crore ($95.48 million). India is driving the bulk of its box-office business, while the film is also making an impression among audiences in the UK and Ireland.

According to an India Today report, it even beat its box-office rival there, the Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero, to take the top spot in the box office rankings. And yet, the target remains a long way off.

The Dangal Phenomenon

Let's not forget that the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide is still Aamir Khan's Dangal, directed by the very same filmmaker who helmed Ramayana: Part 1 -- Nitesh Tiwari.

Dangal's current box-office valuation stands at Rs 2,070.30 crore ($221 million), a significant chunk of which came from its phenomenal business in China. Ramayana is yet to release there.

Despite the efforts of the Dhurandhar duology, the Pushpa duology and Jawan, Dangal continues to hold on to its enviable top spot. So, can Nitesh Tiwari break the record of his own film?

A Confident Namit Malhotra

Namit Malhotra remains unfazed by the enormous expectations surrounding his new film. The CEO of visual effects studio DNEG and founder of Prime Focus Studios is, in fact, quite pleased with how Ramayana: Part 1 is performing. He firmly believes that a film based on the most beloved Hindu epic simply cannot fail.

In a recent interview with CNN, he said, 'This is the story of Lord Ram, OK? There is no version of this where people don't like (the movies) and it does not drive economic upside.'

We are still a curious lot, though, so Namit Malhotra has an answer for the doubting Thomases among us. He explains, 'I'm not motivated by the bean-counter logic of, 'How much money did we make or not make.' If we don't make money with the movies, we'll make it in the merchandise. If we don't make it in the theme park, we'll make it some other way.'

Why Ramayana Needed Such a Huge Budget

Malhotra has no qualms about the financial risks he has taken by backing a a visually ambitious saga like Ramayana: Part 1. He insists, 'It's all my money. I have all the risk... I'm going all in.'

He also explained his reasoning: 'It (Ramayana) should be mounted with the resources and the stars and the director and music like any big Hollywood tentpole. Because until we do that, we will always be the have-nots. We will always feel like we tried and we didn't get there.'

Ramayana: Part 1 features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva.

It has also been released internationally in an English-language version titled Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend with voices dubbed through the AI tech called Brahma AI that is owned under Malhotra's DNEG group. However, critics in the West have mixed reactions to the dubbing efforts finding the English language spoken by the characters to be stilted.

The sequel, which will also feature Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Raghav Juyal as Meghnad, is scheduled to arrive in 2028.