Home  » Movies » Why Naga Chaitanya Is Looking To Vrushakarma

Why Naga Chaitanya Is Looking To Vrushakarma

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 09, 2026 11:31 IST

'Vrushakarma will be a new experience for the audience and a milestone film for me personally.'

Naga Chaitanya in Vrushakarma

Key Points

  • The Telugu mythological thriller Vrushakarma is directed by Karthik Dandu.
  • Vrushakarma took time to get made due to its heavy VFX nature.
  • 'The hungry actor in me wants to explore all kinds of roles and genres.'

The makers of the Telugu mythological thriller Vrushakarma gave everyone its first glimpse a few days ago.

Lead actor Naga Chaitanya is very upbeat about his new film, and he tells Subhash K Jha, "Although the shooting days have been in control, some time has gone in pre-production and VFX workflow."

 

'Vrushakarma revolves around a unique world'

You seem gung-ho about Vrushakarma.

I am. Vrushakarma revolves around a unique world. There's a lot of VFX. My character Arjun is a treasure hunter, so some of the sequences are adventure action based. All these factors involve some complex planning and time.

Is that why the film took longer than usual to complete?

Although the shooting days have been in control, some time has gone in pre-production and VFX workflow. Then, there was putting up of large sets.

'The romantic genre will always be closest to my heart'

Naga Chaitanya in Vrushakarma

How confident are you about the film?

Extremely confident. From the script narration to having finished 80 percent of the film, Vrushakarma will be a new experience for the audience and a milestone film for me personally.

Your audience likes to see you in romantic films.

The romantic genre will always be closest to my heart, both as an actor and viewer. But the hungry actor in me wants to explore all kinds of roles and genres.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
