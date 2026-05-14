Why Manasi Parekh Is Thrilled In Cannes

Manasi Parekh is making waves at Cannes 2026, passionately promoting Gujarati cinema on the global stage while reflecting on her incredible journey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Key Points Manasi Parekh is attending Cannes 2026 to promote Gujarati cinema on a global platform.

She expressed her excitement about the 'dream come true' journey from Indian television to Cannes.

Manasi shared that she is missing her husband and co-producer Parthiv Gohil who could not join due to prior commitments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manasi Parekh (@manasi_parekh)

National Award-winning actor Manasi Parekh is actively promoting Gujarati cinema at Cannes 2026, and seems quite thrilled with the assignment.

But it's a bittersweet moment for her, as she's missing her husband Parthiv Gohil who could not join her due to prior commitments.

Promoting Regional Cinema Globally

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi makes the most of 'sun and sand' in this outfit from Dhaaga. Her look was designed by Niki Joshi Naik.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manasi Parekh (@manasi_parekh)

Reflecting on her journey, Manasi shared, 'It feels like a dream come true... from starting my career with television in India to coming to Cannes with our team to showcase regional films, it's been an incredible journey! Somebody pinch me please (Really missing my husband and co-producer @parthivgohil9 who couldn’t join us because of prior commitments).'

Encounters and Collaborations at Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi shows off her street style at Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

A click from the Bharat Pavilion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi bumps into podcaster Jay Thadeshwar as well as Ankit Sakhiya, who directed the Gujarati blockbuster Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff