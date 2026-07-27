Why Kriti Sanon Is Trending

Kriti Sanon is 36!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Key Points Kriti Sanon, at 36, has achieved significant success as a National Award-winning actor, producer, and entrepreneur, building a formidable career without industry connections.

Her career trajectory includes a shift from engineering to modelling and acting, with her Hindi debut in Heropanti and a defining National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi.

Despite persistent rumours about her personal life, including a relationship with Kabir Bahia and marriage speculation, Sanon maintains a guarded stance, prioritising her work.

For an actor, who entered Bollywood with neither a film surname nor an industry mentor, Kriti Sanon's journey has been anything but ordinary.

The National Award-winning actor turns 36 on July 27, and reportedly, will be celebrating in her new home.

Kriti has reportedly bought a duplex house in Mumbai's posh neighbourhood of Bandra for Rs 78 crore (Rs 780 million), making it one of the biggest real estate investments by a young Bollywood star in recent years.

Before acquiring the property, Kriti had been renting a duplex apartment, owned by Amitabh Bachchan. She had reportedly leased the apartment for a monthly rent of around Rs 10 lakh.

From Patparganj to the Big League

Long before the arc lights and red carpets, Kriti Sanon was an engineering student in Delhi's Patparganj.

She completed a degree in electronics and telecommunication engineering before taking a leap of faith into modelling and acting.

Her acting debut came with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine in 2014 before she made her Hindi film debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti in 2014.

Kriti steadily built a career that balanced mainstream entertainers with performance-oriented roles, in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Bhediya.

The past two years have been among the strongest of her career, with films such as Tere Ishk Mein, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew and Do Patti showcasing her range across genres and platforms.

Marriage Rumours

As her career flourishes, so does curiosity about her personal life.

For months, Kriti has been linked with businessman Kabir Bahia, with social media posts and public appearances fuelling speculation. Neither Kriti nor Kabir has confirmed the relationship.

She has made no announcement about wedding plans and has repeatedly kept her private life away from the spotlight.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff