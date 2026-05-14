Why Karuppu's Morning Shows Were Cancelled

Several early morning shows of Suriya's Karuppu were cancelled despite special permission granted for additional screenings.



IMAGE: Suriya in Karuppu.

Key Points The 9 am shows for Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's new film Karuppu were cancelled just hours before its scheduled release.

Producer S R Prabhu apologised on X, citing 'unavoidable reasons' for the sudden delay.

Director-actor RJ Balaji acknowledged the ongoing hurdles the film has faced over 32 months, expressing faith in resolving the issues.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's highly-awaited film Karuppu has run into trouble just hours before its release after the movie's scheduled 9 am shows on Thursday were cancelled.

The update left several fans disappointed as many had already planned to watch the film on its opening day.

Why Were The 9 am Shows Cancelled?

IMAGE: Suriya in Karuppu.

Producer S R Prabhu took to X in the early hours of May 14 and apologised to audiences for the sudden cancellation.

Sharing the update about the 'unavoidable reasons' behind the delay, he wrote, 'Due to unavoidable reasons 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone.'

Director R J Balaji on Karuppu's Pre-Release Troubles

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan and Suriya in Karuppu.

Earlier, Director-Actor R J Balaji had spoken about the hurdles surrounding the film and said the producers were trying their best to solve the issue before release.

Talking about the problems faced by the film over the last 32 months, R J Balaji wrote, 'Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith, in him.'

What Suriya and Trisha's Film Is About

IMAGE: Suriya in Karuppu.

The recently launched Karuppu trailer gives fans a glimpse into an emotional courtroom drama mixed with action. The trailer begins with an elderly man and his granddaughter struggling for justice as they continue visiting the court for years.

Trisha plays a lawyer fighting their case, while R J Balaji appears on the opposite side. Suriya's character enters as a fearless man who fights both inside and outside the courtroom.

Karuppu also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff