Why Karan ENDED Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar made a surprising announcement on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, morning, when he tweeted: 'Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for six years now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.'

While he does not offer a reason for the show's closure, a friend of his sums it up: 'Too much, too long, too tired.'

Apparently, Karan was under a lot of pressure to revive the popular talk show, but he decided against it.

"I think the next season was going to be the last. Karan had already started curating his list of guests. But then he realised the guests were either repeats or not interesting enough. How many times can he call Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan?" a source wonders aloud to Subhash K Jha.

"Karan wanted to end Koffee With Karan while it was still the crackling entertainment that it is known to be."

"The plan was to start the next season with either of the two newly married celebrity couples -- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

But this did not work out, as the grooms were reluctant to be hauled over the coals so soon after the wedding.

There was also the time factor.

Karan feels the show takes up too much of his time.

Right now, he is immersed in directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and then he wants to move on to his next directorial, the ambitious costume drama Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

So it's goodbye to Koffee With Karan for now.

Although with Karan, you can never say never again.

Kabhi alvida na kehna.