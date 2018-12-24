Why is Priyanka honoured to be kissing Nick?

December 24, 2018 16:37 IST

Our desi girl isn't the only fashionable one around.

If Priyanka Chopra is a fashion goddess, hubby Nick Jonas is the most stylish man on this planet.

Nick, who wed Priyanka on December 1 and 2, was declared the Most Stylish Man of 2018 by GQ magazine.

Nick won the GQ, beating Dwayne Johnson -- the wrestler-actor formerly known as The Rock -- and 64 other stylist hunks.

PeeCee couldn't be more proud of Nick and expressed her excitement with an adorable Instapic.

'Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet...May the style Gods always shine down upon u my love #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas', Priyanka posted.

The couple is in London to celebrate Christmas along with Nick's elder brother Joe and his actress fiancée Sophie Turner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram