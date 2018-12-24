rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why is Priyanka honoured to be kissing Nick?

Why is Priyanka honoured to be kissing Nick?

December 24, 2018 16:37 IST

Our desi girl isn't the only fashionable one around.

If Priyanka Chopra is a fashion goddess, hubby Nick Jonas is the most stylish man on this planet.

Nick, who wed Priyanka on December 1 and 2, was declared the Most Stylish Man of 2018 by GQ magazine.

Nick won the GQ, beating Dwayne Johnson -- the wrestler-actor formerly known as The Rock -- and 64 other stylist hunks.

 

PeeCee couldn't be more proud of Nick and expressed her excitement with an adorable Instapic.

'Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet...May the style Gods always shine down upon u my love #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas', Priyanka posted.

The couple is in London to celebrate Christmas along with Nick's elder brother Joe and his actress fiancée Sophie Turner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Rediff Movies
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use