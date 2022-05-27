Why is Plabita SUPER EXCITED?

Hina chills in Budapest... Mahesh Babu celebrates... Samantha's with her best buddy...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: What's Huma Qureshi asking you?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram
IMAGE: After a fantastic outing at Cannes, Hina Khan hops over to Budapest...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: ...With boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and agent Heena Lad.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Mahesh Babu and Namrata are celebrating an important milestone. The actor writes: 'Celebrating GG’s high school graduation! Proud of you @gautamghattamaneni!! Here's to many more!'
Gautam's proud mama adds, 'He’s done it... on his own!! His grade 10 results are out and he’s aced all his subjects!! I’m so so happy and proud of you my little baby boy
'Another new phase.. another new challenge awaits you .. but you will be ready just like you did now!!
'You will soar higher and higher only to fly and glide smoothly into what we call the reality of life!
'We are always with you but now you take charge of your path.. and I only want to bless you and make sure you're the king of your destiny. Keep making us proud, We love you GG!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram
IMAGE: 'One more day to go! Super excited to watch the finale episodes of #EscaypeLive on @disneyplushotstar, are you?' asks Plabita Borthakur.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram
IMAGE: Samantha spends time with her love.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram
IMAGE: Erica Fernandes enjoys a Gujarati thali in Mumbai with friends Shubhaavi Choksey and Sonya Saamoor.
'A place you need to try atleast once. The mouth watering Gujarati Thali at Shree Thaker Bhojanalay. Its like going to a Gujarati home n being fed garam khaana and rotlas off the gas. Try it out.. and you wont regret it,' she writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram
IMAGE: Rasika Dugal shares a picture with Naseeruddin Shah and Padmavati Rao and writes, 'We made a quiet little film. @kaushaloza gave it a gentle quality that always gets my heart. And I got to act alongside @naseeruddin49 (The master himself. And for me....always the teacher who helped me, in my FTII days, find a very special relationship with my work), @rajarjunofficial and #PadmavatiRao.'
'#TheMiniaturistOfJunagadh is out now @largeshortfilms. So much warmth from so many collaborators and friends who (in spite of the crazy lives we lead) came to watch our film yesterday. Thank you!'
'Also, an unexpected FTII reunion... All of us with possibly a little more wisdom (than the wisdom tree days) and many many memories. And that boisterous energy still intact. Heart is full.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal /Instagram
IMAGE: Richa Chadha shares a throwback picture of her 2015 Cannes debut. Along with her were Director Neeraj Ghaywan, Producer Vikramaditya Motwane and Co-stars Shweta Tripathi and Vicky Kaushal.
The film? A gem called Masaan.
'Throwback to Masaan at Cannes! The largest fashion event in the world does feel different when you go with a film Hope to be there soon with a film that we produce this time.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram
IMAGE: Nivin Pauly promotes his action drama Thuramukham. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, it will release in the theatres on June 3.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivin Pauly/Instagram