Why is Plabita SUPER EXCITED?

IMAGE: Mahesh Babu and Namrata are celebrating an important milestone. The actor writes: 'Celebrating GG’s high school graduation! Proud of you @gautamghattamaneni!! Here's to many more!'

Gautam's proud mama adds, 'He’s done it... on his own!! His grade 10 results are out and he’s aced all his subjects!! I’m so so happy and proud of you my little baby boy

'Another new phase.. another new challenge awaits you .. but you will be ready just like you did now!!

'You will soar higher and higher only to fly and glide smoothly into what we call the reality of life!

'We are always with you but now you take charge of your path.. and I only want to bless you and make sure you're the king of your destiny. Keep making us proud, We love you GG!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram