Why Gaurav Khanna Quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

'I got back on the show after taking medication and doing whatever I could to ease the pain in my elbow. But when it happened again, I realised I couldn't take it anymore because, going forward, it could hamper my recovery.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Khanna/Instagram

Key Points Gaurav Khanna left Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 due to an elbow injury, despite winning his last stunt.

His decision was driven by concerns that further stunts, especially those involving electrocution, would aggravate his pain and hinder recovery.

Anupama actor Gaurav Khanna has opened up about his decision to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 midway, revealing that his elbow injury made it difficult for him to continue with the stunts.

The actor said that while he won his stunt, he decided to take a 'voluntary exit' as he was worried that further challenges could affect his recovery.

'I took a voluntary exit from the show because of my health. When you watch the show, you will come to know. I won my stunt but after that, I thought I didn't want to continue because if there is electrocution or current in any upcoming stunt, it triggers my elbow pain excruciatingly,' Gaurav explained in a video on his YouTube channel.

'Then, for the next one or two days, I can't have full strength in my right elbow or right arm. It is very painful. But more painful than that was having to leave the show at this juncture,' he shared.

Gaurav Khanna's Painful Exit

Gaurav revealed that he tried to continue after taking medication. But when the pain returned, he decided that continuing with the show could affect his recovery.

'I got back on the show after taking medication and doing whatever I could to ease the pain in my elbow. But when it happened again, I realised I couldn't take it anymore because, going forward, it could hamper my recovery,' he said.

Speaking about his last day on the show, Gaurav said he was packing his belongings while the other contestants had gone for a stunt.

'Today, everyone has gone for the stunt, while I was packing up in my room after staying here for so many days. It's a lovely city, and I had a lot of fun,' Gaurav said.

He also mentioned packing his temple and books before leaving, describing the moment as a 'very heavy feeling'.

The 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features returning contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin. New contestants include Avinash Mishra, Orry and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff